CAMDEN — Funeral service for Sheila McCoy Watts, 66, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Ms. Watts passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Born in Chester, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert Cole Sr. and Helen Broome Cole. She was a paralegal for more than 20 years with Savage, Royal and Sheheen Law Firm.