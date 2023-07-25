Girl who made bomb threat to return to school — A 16-year-old female convicted of in May of making a false bomb threat to Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) will be allowed back to school beginning the second semester of the 1999-2000 school year.
The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees heard an appeal from the L-EHS student, her attorney, Pat Partin, and her family during its regular meeting Thursday night in Camden.
The hearing, which was conducted entirely in a lengthy executive session, concerned the date the student would be allowed back into the school district. About 10 of the girl’s friends and family members attended the meeting to support her.
Last month, the girl was sentenced to one year of probation after she pleaded to calling in one of five bomb threated targeted at L-EHS last year. The girl’s sentence also carried 100 hours of community service and counseling for her family.
The student wrote a handwritten letter to L-EHS principal Craig Tyler prior to being sentenced last month and asked to be re-admitted to school.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain, Tyler recommended the student come back to L-EHS in January 2000 and not in August of this year as she had requested. The girl’s parents appealed Tyler’s decision to a hearing officer who stood by Tyler’s ruling.
The girl’s family then appealed the hearing officer’s decision to the school board.
The board did not take any action to overturn the hearing officer’s decision Thursday, which means the ruling stands, said Cain.
Camp Sun Fun; KC youngsters enjoy activities on carnival day — A bright purple and metallic pinwheel spins round and round, catching the light.
“I like the flower,” says Shamone Palmer as she squeals with delight. She blows the pinwheel — her “flower” — again, watches it for a second and skips happily away.
Shamone is one of 45 children who attended Camp Sun Fun at the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department on July 6-16. Camp Sun Fun is a day camp for the developmentally disabled, ages 4 to 21.
Each day at Camp Sun Fun holds a whole new world for these children. They get so excited about a field trip to the library for story time, going to the Little Theater to see Air Bud, performing a drama, or doing arts and crafts.
Campers received a special treat on July 15 as Camp Sun Fun was transformed into a carnival. Clowns from the Camden Fire Department performed skits about fire safety, the Jamil Shrine Temple brought their “choo-choo” and gave rides, the gym was full of games like bowling, go fish, and face painting, an airwalk jumping cage was set up outside, and the Camden-Lugoff Elk Lodge grilled hamburgers for lunch.
Tomaze Sawers, 4, who is deaf in his left ear, smiles brightly and nods his head profusely when asked if he likes the camp. He shouts that his favorite thing was “riding the train.”
Monica Carter, a 16-year-old camper said she had fun “all day long!”
Editor’s note: The original story was written by then C-I News Intern Jacquelyn Poston.
Summer heat no sweat for public works — With the sweltering heat and unrelenting humidity comes heavy usage of the city’s power and water. But not to worry says Public Works Director Rebecca Mattey. The city is well prepared to handle heavy loads, even during high usage times such as these.
The city of Camden hit a peak electric load last week, actually pulling 49,765 kilowatt hours on July 20. Still, with two substations, the city is in no danger of losing power.
“The Dusty Bend substation pulled the most we’ve pulled from that station,” Mattey said Thursday afternoon. “We pulled 11,473 kilowatt hours.
Still, it would take nearly catastrophic conditions for Camden to run into trouble regarding available power. Mattey said that traditionally, this time of year shows heavier power and water usage due to the hot weather, but thus far, the summer has not been out of the ordinary.
Thanks to a new water plant with a virtually unlimited supply of raw water, Camden will not run short of water anytime soon, either. Currently, the new water plant is operating comfortably under its present peak capacity.
We’re running up to about 4 million gallons per day (mgd),” Mattey said. “The maximum we can run now is 6 mgd. And with the lake as our water source, we’ll never run out of water, even during drought conditions.”
The old water plant operated at a 4 mgd maximum capacity. In drought conditions, the city would have to ask residents to curtail water usage — not water lawns and gardens, for example.
The new plant can be expanded to handle as much as 12 mgd.