Girl who made bomb threat to return to school — A 16-year-old female convicted of in May of making a false bomb threat to Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) will be allowed back to school beginning the second semester of the 1999-2000 school year.

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees heard an appeal from the L-EHS student, her attorney, Pat Partin, and her family during its regular meeting Thursday night in Camden.