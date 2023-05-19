Saturday’s steeplechasing doubleheader at the Iroquois in Nashville, and Willowdale Races some 800 miles away in Kennett Square, Pa., offered a feast for jumpers at every level of the sport.
With 13 races and $545,000 in purses, the two meets drew 85 hurdle and timber entries from maidens, claimers, and ratings handicappers, to novices, allowance, and stakes stars, looking to increase their bankrolls as the National Steeplechase Association heads into the summer season at the flat tracks.
The centerpiece was the $200,000 Calvin Houghland Iroquois, the only Grade 1 of the spring, at Percy Warner Park. At three miles, the Iroquois is the longest hurdle stake on the circuit, an endurance test of a horse’s ability to handle the distance as well as the heat and humidity. And it was a fair fight since all eight starters carried equal weight of 158 pounds. The race took on special significance as Bruton Street-US’ star, Snap Decision, was seeking to become only the second horse to win the fixture three times and the first to do so in succession.
But it was not to be as superstar European trainer Willie Mullins shipped over Malcolm Denmark’s Scaramanga along with his first-call rider, Irish champion Paul Townend, to upend the only U.S.-bred horse in the lineup.
As is his custom, Snap Decision, under Sean McDermott -- substituting for the injured Graham Watters, but familiar with his mount as they partnered for three stakes wins in 2020 -- took an early lead, setting a conservative pace and withstanding challenges from Gill Johnston’s Mortlach and Upland Partners’ Noah and the Ark, who conquered Snap Decision in the Grade 1 Lonesome Glory last year while getting a huge break in the weights. But Noah and the Ark couldn’t sustain his bid and Snap Decision appeared to pull away during the long uphill trek to the final fence. Scaramanga, however, who maintained a stalking position throughout, began gobbling up ground on the outside and headed Snap Decision at the last jump, drawing clear easily to win by 3 3/4 lengths under enthusiastic urging by Townend. Snap Decision held second by a diminishing half length over Irv Naylor’s Scorpion’s Revenge, a novice stakes winner making his first effort in graded stakes company.
For trainer Mullins, who did not make the trip, it was his first victory with Scaramanga since he joined his stable from Paul Nicholls yard less than a year ago.
Kingsley is king in both divisions of George Sloan and John Sloan maiden: It was a big day for Camden trainer Arch Kingsley and his English jockey, Stephen Mulqueen. The duo combined for back-to-back wins in both divisions of the $30,000 George Sloan and John Sloan maiden hurdle at 2 1/4 miles.
They began with Hudson River Farms’ L’Imperator, then repeated with Richard Colton’s Barbados.
L’Imperator, a French-bred son of Holy Roman Empire, was a Grade 2 winner of nearly $400,000 on the flat. He finished third in his two previous maiden hurdles, improving each time. On Saturday, L’Imperator settled toward the back early, made his move before the final fence, and prevailed by a nose in a thrilling stretch drive with CFC Stables, Paul and Molly Willis, Dark Horse Racing, and The International Venture’s Georgie Dreamer, a first-time starter for trainer Keri Brion.
The win was Kingsley’s first victory as a trainer for owner Ed Swyer’s Hudson River Farms. Kingsley’s relationship with Swyer goes back decades to when the latter was a rider. In 1999 he partnered with Swyer and trainer Jonathan Sheppard to capture the Breeders Cup Grand National (G1) at Far Hills with Ninepins.
In the second division of the Sloan, Richard C. Colton and Stella Thayer’s Barbados, fresh off of a sharp second to Eternal Story in his U.S. debut in a maiden at the Queen’s Cup Races, triumphed by a length in another close finish. Sitting off the pace set by Del Rio Racing’s Riendo, the seven-year-old son of Galileo mounted his rally just before the final fence and maintained the advantage over his gritty foe.