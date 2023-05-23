Nearly 400 at DuPont choose retirement — About 80 outside contractors will lose their positions with DuPont’s May Plant as a result of the nylon apparel division shutdown announced in early April, according to spokesman Gary Snipes.
More than 370 employees plant-wide have opted to take voluntary retirement, which was offered when the company announced it would eliminate 465 jobs at the plant. The deadline to sign up for the early retirement package was last week.
Snipes said there has been some attrition since the announcement and some transition of personnel, which will result in the elimination of the 80 or so contractors.
The biggest impact will be on the Standard Corp. of Lugoff, he said. Contractors who hold material handling jobs will be the ones replaced, he said. An official at Standard Corp. couldn’t be reached for comment.
Snipes said DuPont has had a practice for the past 15 years of maintaining a core base of employees and hiring contractors to do other jobs, specifically because of a downturn in the market like the one DuPont is experiencing now.
Snipes called the impact “far less” than what officials had originally projected. The downside, he said, is that DuPont will be losing a lot of good, experienced employees to early retirement.
First Palmetto acquiring Chesnut Court property — Camden City Council approved first reading of an ordinance Tuesday morning that paves the way for First Palmetto Savings Bank to purchase the Chesnut Court property, formerly known as Broome’s Trailer Park.
The ordinance would, ultimately, rezone the 5-plus acres from Planned Urban Development to Commercial B-2. Similar zoning areas include the nearby Bi-Lo shopping center and businesses in Dusty Bend, City Building Official told council.
First Palmetto Savings Bank President Sammy Small said Tuesday that the bank’s purchase of the property is part of a continual process to clean up the area.
“Although we have zero plans for it right now, we will find a commercial use for it that will be good for the surrounding property owners and nearby Camden High School,” he said.
According to Small, the bank has an agreement with property owner Jackie Broome to purchase the property if the zoning change takes effect and the property is cleared.
In an interview late Tuesday morning, Burns said that all 18 remaining mobile homes and two houses in the development would not be in compliance with the new zoning and would have to be removed. There area a total of some 40 lots on the property. Some of the mobile homes are owned by Broome, according to Burns, while other are owned by local residents.
Local dentists: HPS plan bad for KC; KC Dental Association offers own student plan — While the majority of Kershaw County school official are reserving judgment on the Health Promotion Specialists (HPS) plan to offer free dental screenings to every Kershaw County student, local dentists are adamantly opposed to HPS entering the county.
The Kershaw County Dental Health Association presented the Kershaw County school board with a six-page report at the board’s recent meeting.
The report, which was presented to the board by Dr. Kenneth Carson, said local dentists unanimously agree that the HPS plan is not right for Kershaw County students.
“There are not many people who now truly need assistant who can’t get it in some way,” Carson said.
Carson said access to a dentist office is not an issue locally.
“We don’t think access to care is a problem in Kershaw County,” Carson said. “That’s not what’s needed here ... we are in a better situation than a lot of places.”
Instead of allowing HPS into the school district, the dental association presented its own plan to the board. Carson said after all of the specifics of the plan are ironed out, it will again be presented to the board in June.
Starting with one grade level, the proposed plan would strongly recommend, through mailed literature, that parents bring their children into the dentist’s office for an evaluation.
“Many problems can be solved by having all school age children have a physical and dental exam in private offices before the school year begins,” the dental association report said.