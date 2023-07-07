Just because we’re moving today to our new office at 1001-D Market St. (see today’s front page; the new office will open Monday) doesn’t mean we’re changing our mission here at the Chronicle-Independent.
That mission — serving as the public’s watchdog and telling the stories of Kershaw County and its communities — is one that we will continue to tell no matter from where we operate.
Indeed, the only things that have really changed since being acquired by Paxton Media Group back in February is how we go about meeting that mission. We are doing so with fewer people (specifically, Editor Martin L. Cahn, Sports Editor Tom Didato) and General Manager Betsy Greenway), for a different company that utilizes different processes, and, as of now, in a different building. None of those things, however, changes the mission itself.
(We also mention in the front page story that our publisher, circulation manager, receptionist, and delivery drivers will use the office as needed, too.)
As Cahn has mentioned in his columns since February, in some ways we are accomplishing our mission more efficiently. In his and Didato’s cases, they are able to focus more on the reporting and storytelling than on the creation of the paper itself.
It is, as most of you are likely to gather, also more financially efficient to operate out of the Market Street office. Although we will not own it, the lease is reasonable, and the smaller square footage means less money going for heating, air and electricity.
Allow us to take a moment here to thank the folks at Graham Realty for helping us locate our new office and sprucing it up for us. They put in new flooring, repainted the walls and did some other work to make it more appealing both to us as the people who will work there and for customers coming in the door.
While it’s been a bit of grueling process to get ready for the move, we’re excited to get over to our new digs, and set everything up so we can open the doors on Monday.
Please, stop in and say hello. We’ll be glad to see you!
