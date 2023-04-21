The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:
Two individuals — described as a white man in his 30s, about 280 pounds and 6 feet tall with a long red beard and short red hair, and a slender, 5-foot 7-inch white woman of about 100 pounds with brown hair, also believed to be in her 30s — allegedly stole a camper from a Brewer Springs Road, Camden-area property where they were seen on April 11 and 12. The second time the couple was on the property, the property owner fired a warning shot at them. They described the suspect’s vehicle as, possibly, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with no headlights or grill on the front of the vehicle. A tag number they provided came back to a Ford Fiesta. A witness stated they saw what appeared to be a silver or gray SUV leaving with the victim’s camper around 5:30 to 6 p.m. April 11, but did not realize it was being stolen. They said the SUV left Brewer Springs Road and turned on to Simmons Drive. They also reported the suspects’ vehicle did not have a front grill. The victims said the camper was being used to store a number of items, including food, electronics, paintings, soap-making supplies, oils, a vacuum cleaner, two blow-up beds, some knitting equipment, two portable oxygen tanks, and fire extinguishers.
A 19-year-old Cassatt man is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center with a previous bond revoked and new total bonds of $4,350 after KCSO deputies following an alleged incident at a home on Beaver Dam Road on April 9. He allegedly arrived at the residence grossly intoxicated, made a mess as he began cooking food and then threw items around the kitchen, causing some damage. When others there admonished him, he allegedly began assaulting them, causing at least one of the others to be struck in the face. By the time deputies arrived on the scene, they found the suspect laying on floor, slightly unresponsive, having “obviously been subdued.” He ended up being treated for a broken nose at the hospital before being transported to the detention center where he was charged with three counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count of malicious injury to personal property. Court records appear to show deputies arrested the young man in June 2022 for financial transaction card fraud, for which he was released on $1,500 bond. That appears to be the bond revoked due to his new arrest.
A white male suspect was caught on home security video breaking a bedroom window to a Lachicotte Road, Lugoff residence around 1:30 p.m. April 14, entering the bedroom and then stealing two French bulldogs from their crates. The man, who was seen on the video wearing a camouflage mask and gloves, put the dogs into a pillow case and walked out the front door. A third French bulldog that was roaming free appeared on the video, watching as the man took the dogs and walking out calmly with the suspect, but then later returning to the residence. The suspect made no attempt to steal the third dog. The video appeared to show that the man approached from Larch Road and left in the same direction. Although the video did not show the man getting into a car, it did show a white Ford pickup leave down Larch Road shortly after the man walked away. The French bulldogs are valued at a combined estimate of $13,000.
A deputy cited a woman for speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit on April 11 after spotting them traveling on U.S. 1 in the Lugoff area at 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. A chase ensued along U.S. 1 to Winter Way and then on to a two-lane residential road. When the driver stopped but, apparently, did not put the vehicle in park, the deputy exited their patrol vehicle and commanded the driver to exit at gunpoint. They complied, but denied they were trying to elude the deputy. A small electronic vape with THC was seized, and the deputy cited the driver with the speeding violation.
People at a Springvale Road, Lugoff residence claim that on April 15, a woman arrived with others to the residence and ended up assaulting her brother-in-law, apparently over a dispute about selling a vehicle. She reportedly entered a bedroom and began throwing things around, and when asked to leave, attacked her brother-in-law. When she tried to leave, she had trouble opening a storm door, and allegedly kicked and hit it until it opened, reportedly damaging the handle and latch. No arrests have been reported in the case.
Sometime between 9 p.m. April 14 and noon the next day, someone stole a red Coleman utility task vehicle, or UTV, from where it was parked in front of a house on Frost Road east of Camden. A deputy reported finding drag marks left in the dirt and grass from where the UTV had been parked. The victim said a security camera showed a truck and trailer with something on the back of the trailer around 1:41 a.m. April 15.
A Camden-area reported on April 14 that someone had forged several checks from her business account. One was in the amount of $5,900, which was caught by the victim’s bank and refunded. Two other checks, totaling more than $4,600, were successfully forged and have not been refunded.
Sometime either late on April 7 or early on April 8, someone stole a tan 2001 Chevy Suburban from where it was parked on Baughman Road in the Lugoff area where maintenance work was supposed to be performed. The theft was not reported until April 15.
The KCSO filed four reports on Heath Pond Road in the Elgin area where someone had damaged or destroyed multiple mailboxes along the road on April 11. One of the victims said this was the second time this had happened.
A male subject allegedly stole his mother’s silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala after an argument with his sister about who was doing the dishes. He was allegedly in possession of a pistol at the time he allegedly took the car.
During the early morning hours of April 11, someone stole a black and silver .40 caliber handgun from the center console of a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado parked on Rosewalk Lane in Elgin.
Someone stole a 52-foot semi-truck trailer from where it was parked on Commerce Drive in Lugoff between Feb. 9 and March 17.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, breaking into motor vehicles, civil disturbance/issue, criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, financial transaction card fraud/theft, larceny, overdose (with NARCAN successfully administered), shoplifting, speeding, trespassing, and violation of a court order or protection.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.