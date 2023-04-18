Known more for her powerful bat, Lexie Stout was asked to do something a bit out of the ordinary in Saturday’s third-place game of the Palmetto Invitational softball tournament held at Fort Dorchester High School.
Stout, Lugoff-Elgin’s junior third baseman, received the bunt signal with teammate Haleigh Miranda standing on second base in the bottom of the ninth inning against Hanahan. Stout’s roller was played into an error as she landed on first base safely while Miranda turned the corner around third and came home with the winning run in the Lady Demons’ walk-off victory.
Savannah Starling’s squad (10-7) finished the two-day event with a 4-1 record after having won all three of its Friday pool play games before dropping a 3-2 decision to 5A Byrnes Saturday morning.
Here is a game-by-game recap of the Lady Demons’ stay in the Lowcountry:
Locking down 3rd placeIn the consolation game, L-E pushed across an unearned run in the home half of the ninth to break a 3-3 deadlock with the Lady Hawks.
L-E grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in the third as Ashley Dooley singled and later stole third before scoring on a passed ball. The Lady Demons went on top, 2-0, with a run in the sixth when Reece Pickett sent a two-out double to center and scored on Ella Sheorn’s single to center.
Hanahan evened things with a pair in the top of the seventh to send the game into extra innings which opened with each team having a runner on second base. After each side did not do anything in the eighth, the hostesses took the walk-off win in the ninth.
Abbey Crates went the first seven innings inside the pitcher’s circle, scattering seven hits with a strikeout. Pickett came on in the eighth to work a pair of scoreless frames to collect the win.
Stout led an eight-hit L-E offense with a pair of singles.
Byrnes walks it off
Byrnes scored a run in the bottom of the fifth — in a five-frame game with a time limit attached — to advance to the finals with a 3-2 victory over L-E.
The Lady Demons scored a pair in the top of the first with Aubre Moore leading off with a single before stealing second. She later scored on a Stout single. Pickett, who boarded first on a dropped third strike, made it 2-0 when she came in on an error.
Byrnes evened things with a pair in its first at-bat before scoring the game-winner in the fifth.
Pickett went the distance on the pitching rubber on a morning in which singles from Moore and Stout accounted for the L-E offense.
An easy openerThe Lady Demons opened play in the eight-team tourney by knocking off Timberland, 9-2, in Friday’s opening round of pool play.
The Lady Demons scored four times in the top of the first with Sheorn driving in a run with a single while bases-loaded walks issued to both Camryn Jordan and Crates helped the early rally.
After Timberland cut the lead in half with a pair in the bottom of the first, L-E added a run in the second as Mallory Branham singled and scored on a Sheorn ground out for a 5-2 advantage.
L-E plated three more runs in the third when Crates drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Moore’s RBI single. Run-producing singles hiked the lead to 8-2 before the visitors scored once in the fourth and final frame.
Crates went the distance inside the circle, allowing two runs on two hits with a strikeout.
Offensively, Moore went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Sheorn had two hits while driving in a pair of runs. Branham and Stout each had two-hit, one RBI games.
Another no-noPickett fired her second consecutive no-hitter in Friday’s 11-0 thrashing of tournament hostesses and 5A Fort Dorchester.
Pickett, a right-hander, went all five innings and fanned four.
L-E scored solo runs in the first and second innings before blowing this one open with a seven-run third. The third inning outburst included RBI hits off the bats of Kayley Lynch, Dooley, Moore, Stout and Branham.
Dooley finished the game with three hits and four RBI while teammate Maren Cox also went 3-for-3. Emaree Ray Moore and Branham each had two-hit games for the winners.
Make it 5 straight
L-E capped its first day of action at Fort Dorchester by closing pool play at 3-0 following a 4-1 win over Oceanside Collegiate.
The victory was the fifth straight for Starling’s troops who opened the scoring with a run in the home portion of the second when Sheorn singled and scored on Lynch’s sacrifice fly to center.
After OC evened things with a run in the third, L-E pushed a pair across in the bottom half of the inning. A Dooley single was followed, two batters later, by Pickett driving a two-run home run beyond the fence in left center to make it 3-1.
The Lady Demons pushed across another run in the sixth when Pickett doubled to left center and scored on an error.
Branham received the starting pitching nod and worked all six innings, allowing three hits while striking out a trio of Landsharks.
Offensively, Pickett had half of L-E’s four hits with her two-run blast and double.
Moore, Pickett earn honors
Both Moore and Pickett represented Lugoff-Elgin on the Palmetto Invitational All-Tournament team which was announced at the conclusion of the event on Saturday afternoon.