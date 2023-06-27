Kershaw County Council will hold two public hearings and two final votes in relation to the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget during its meeting today.
The first public hearing and, a little later in the meeting, the first final vote will be on the budget itself, of which the balanced general fund consists of $34.75 million, a nearly $3 million decrease from the current fiscal year, which ends Friday.
As chairman of the council’s finance committee, District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. plans to make the following motions, according to documents attached to today’s agenda:
• Reallocate $14,286 from a combination of the administration’s contractual services for “Just FOIA” and non-departmental fuel to increase the salaries of all county full-time equivalent (FTE) positions to at least $13 per hour, affecting six full-time positions.
• Approve the Fiscal Year 2024 Accommodations Tax Committee grant recommendations (as brought forward during council’s June 13 meeting), but moving $1,000 from the S.C. Equine Foundation to American Legion baseball to provide for a total of $1,500 for the Legion.
• Reorganize planning and zoning employees to allow for an additional FTE by reclassifying the existing planning manager and building official positions with no budget increase.
• Reallocate $145,000 from capital projects to special services animal care budget line item.
• Budget an additional $2.5 million for project contingency in the sewer fund by moving that amount form sewer reserves.
The second public hearing and final vote will concern the county millage ordinance for the coming fiscal year. It includes no changes in millage, and would approve the Lugoff Fire District’s request for a millage rate of 25.8.
Also today, council will enter executive session for three matters, including two economic development matters: Project Creed and Project 1802. No other information was provided, so it is unknown whether either of these projects consist of new industries coming to Kershaw County or expansions of existing ones. Also during the executive session, council will receive a legal briefing and advice regarding a potential legal claim. It was unclear from the wording of the agenda whether the legal matter is a claim being made by the county or against the county.
In other business today, council will:
• take up third/final reading of an ordinance making changes to the way in which planning and zoning commissioners are appointed and their lengths of term
• consider first reading of an ordinance to rezone approximately 2.58 acres of property owned by Terry Coleman on the southside of Tickle Hill Road, approximately .25 mile north of Black River Road, from R-15 (low density residential) to GD (general development) — an auto repair business currently sits on the lot
• consider first reading of an ordinance to rezone approximately 6.3 acres of property owned by Irving and Marshall Branham on the south side of Ridgeway Road, approximately .25 mile west of Smyrna Road, near Ridgeway, from RD-2 (rural resource district) to B-2 (general business district) for the purpose of building a new Dollar General store
• consider first reading of an ordinance to rezone approximately six lots totaling approximately 46 acres owned by James F. Kelly IV located on the east side of U.S. 521 just north of the Carolina Motorsports Park from RD-2 (rural resource district) to GD (general development) — attachments to the agenda appeared to indicate the motorsports park has an interest in the property, but has no immediate plans to develop the land; and
• discuss and possibly vote on a letter to be send by the county to the S.C. Department of Transportation conveying Kershaw County’s desire to leave the Central Midlands Council of Governments’ (COG) Columbia Area Traffic Study in order to be placed in the Santee-Lynches COG for transportation planning efforts.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live on the county’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.