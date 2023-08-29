After opening its season with a win over Thomas Sumter Academy last Tuesday, the North Central volleyball team suffered its first loss in a 3-0 setback against Ben Lippen last Thursday in Columbia.
The Lady Knights saw their record evened at 1-1 with a 25-23, 25-16 and 25-20 loss to the Lady Falcons.
Leading the way at the next for NC were Addie Bittner and Mary Norwood who had 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Bittner added 16 digs while Norwood served up three aces for Andy Johnson’s charges. Laurel Rodgers was next with six kills
Charleston Parker had 12 digs for NC which receives 16 assists and eight digs from Bailee Barker and 14 assists and five digs from Aubrey Taylor.
Camden opens with a sweep
The Camden High volleyball squad kicked off their season by sweeping 4A A.C. Flora in straight sets, 25-23, 25-17 and 25-23.