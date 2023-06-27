LUGOFF — Ola Mae Shaffner Baker, 90, wife of the late Leonard C. Baker, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 23, 2023. Born Nov. 21, 1932, in Jonesville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Maxie Gentry Shaffner. She was strong in her Christian faith. Mrs. Baker enjoyed cooking, flowers, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Baker, Susan Baker, Cynthia Gates (Thomas) of Lugoff, S.C.; son, John L. Baker of Cape Coral, Fla.; sister-in-law, Pat Shaffner of Elkin, N.C.; grandchildren, Ben Rabon (Ashleigh); great-grandchildren, Will Rabon and Jake Rabon of Lugoff, S.C., and Cassidy Condray and Calynn Condray of Edmond, Okla.
She was predeceased by her sister, Erma Shaffner; brothers, James Shaffner, Frankie Shaffner, and Ernest G. Shaffner; and granddaughter, Cheri Condray.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Baker will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Camden, S.C..
June 23, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.