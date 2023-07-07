After 35 years on West DeKalb Street, the Chronicle-Independent is moving to a new home: 1001-D Market St. in Camden. The move is taking place today, with the office opening for the public on Monday.
Today’s move is the latest change for the newspaper since the original Camden Chronicle debuted 134 years ago in 1889, founded by Westville native William L. McDowell as publisher and B.B. Clarke as editor. The paper has operated out of various locations during its history, mostly on Broad Street, including for many years near the Kershaw County Courthouse between what used to be Blake & Ford and Midlands Printing.
Ninety years after its founding, in 1979, former Camden Chronicle employees Michael Mischner and Glenn Tucker launched the Camden Independent. The two papers merged in 1981 under Morris Multimedia, continuing to operate on Broad Street as Camden Media Co. The company built the West DeKalb Street property and moved there in 1988, conducting business there for the next 35 years.
Tucker left the company in the mid-2010s, and Mischner retired in February, resulting in the sale of Camden Media Co., including the Chronicle-Independent and its sister publications, the Lee County Observer and Blythewood/Fairfield County Country Chronicle to Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Ky.
With today’s move, the Chronicle-Independent utilizes a smaller, but more appropriate space for its current needs. The paper has not been printed in Camden since the late 1990s, and only three employees — Editor Martin L. Cahn, Sports Editor Tom Didato and General Manager (advertising) Betsy Greenway — are in the office on a regular basis now.
Publisher Dale Morefield, who primarily works in Paxton’s Monroe, N.C., office at The Enquirer-Journal, and Circulation Manager Linda O’Neil, who works at The Lancaster News, will also use the office as needed, as will drivers delivering copies of the C-I, Observer and Country Chronicle to post offices for subscribers and to news racks in Kershaw, Lee, Richland and Fairfield counties. In addition, Nancy Wilson, from the Observer, will continue to come over during Monday and Wednesday afternoons’ office hours to help at the front desk.
For now, office hours will remain the same as they have been for the last several months: Monday and Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The office is closed Friday through Sunday.
News and advertising customers can continue to call the Chronicle-Independent‘s main phone number, (803) 432-6157. When they do, they will reach an automated system directing them to choose from several options to reach those in charge of news, sports, advertising, circulation (subscriptions), and obituaries.
Mischner, who still owns the West DeKalb Street building, is reportedly in the midst of negotiating the sale of the property.