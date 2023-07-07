On July 2, 2023, Frederick J. Florian passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Born in 1935, the oldest child of Frederick A. and Elizabeth Florian, Fred grew up in a small town south of Pittsburgh. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps, and soon married his hometown sweetheart, Pearl. For 68 years they dedicated their lives together to hard work, civic duty, and showering their family of five children (Fred, Tony, Bob, Bill, and Chris), four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren with boundless generosity, kindness, and devotion.
For 20 years, Fred served in the Marine Corps in various posts including aboard the aircraft carrier USS America. Working his way to the top of the enlisted ranks as a master gunnery sergeant, he went on to receive a field promotion to lieutenant during his second tour in the Vietnam War. Attending local colleges wherever he was stationed, Fred gradually earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State and then an MBA from the University of South Carolina.
Retiring from the Marines in 1973, he went to work at the May Plant in Camden as a supervisor. In his 30-plus years at DuPont, he became a valued expert in the improvement of manufacturing processes, traveling the country as a corporate trainer. Fred went on to work as a manufacturing consultant and later taught at Central Carolina.
Fred was also quietly devoted to community and church. At Our Lady of Perpetual Help, he led the Camden Knights of Columbus in their Tootsie Roll fundraising drive for those with intellectual disabilities. He helped form and lead the Camden Marine Corps League, and organized the local Toys for Tots program, and was a past president of the Camden Toastmasters Club.
Fred’s greatest joy outside of his family was traveling. With Pearl, he traveled to all seven continents, and even summited Mt. Kilimanjaro at the age of 61. Pearl was his constant partner and anchor throughout their 68 years of marriage and supported him in all his endeavors. She single-handedly raised their children and maintained their household whenever he was stationed overseas or traveling. She was continually by his side to care for and comfort him throughout his long illness.
Fred was an amazing blessing to those he leaves behind. Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1709 Lyttleton St., Camden. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.