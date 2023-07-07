Summer is already quickly passing, but the Nature as Teacher Preserve in Camden has new programs coming up in August for fun after-school adventures.
For example, on Friday, Aug. 18, the Nature as Teacher Preserve, 247 Chestnut Ferry Road, will offer “Creeks & Canoes,” a chance for children ages 2 to 5 and their parents or guardians, and a second session for 6- to 8-year-olds to explore a creek habitat. They’ll get to explore the habitat and the creatures that live in it using nets, magnifying lenses, and various aquatic tools.
Children will what learn makes an aquatic habitat unique and meet the critters that live in the water up close. Then, they’ll be able to “explore from above” by creating their very own tiny canoe to race downstream.
Children 2 to 5 and their parents or guardians will gather explore the creek habitat from 9 to 11 a.m. for $13 each. To register, visit https://secure.touchnet.net:443/C20569_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=6213.
Children 6 to 8 will do so from 5 to 7 p.m. for $25 each. To register, visit https://apps.ideal-logic.com/cuparticipant?key= S2QM-6QBSB_WPG5-2H2G_d45169bf224b.
For more information, contact Director of Education Leoncia C. Cruz at Leoncic@clemson.edu or by calling (610) 715-2788.