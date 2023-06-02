The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is coming back to Kershaw County. This is a free, self-guided tour of farms and markets featuring local artisans at every stop. Visitors and residents will have the opportunity to visit five Kershaw County farms, the Kershaw County Farmers Market and Gorget Distilling over the course of this weekend, June 3 and 4. Many of the sites will have live demonstrations by farm owners and artisans and food for sale.
“There is so much excitement. Along with the five key farms in the county, the Farmers Market, and Gorget Distilling we have more than 40 artisans signed up to present their talents and products at various farms along the tour route,” Kershaw County Ag + Art Tour Chairwoman Stephanie Tetterton said.
The following sites will be featured in Kershaw County this weekend (all times are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
Quite Content Farm, 1115 Gardner St., Camden — an urban farm located in Camden’s historic district. This year, it is happy to present its blueberry garden. Come see their collection of vintage farm tractors and explore this amazing garden. Artisans include Anna Catoe, Alice Brooks, Patti Johnstone, South’s Treasures, Catahoulaflutes Rowe Pottery, Johna Esterberg, Don Esterberg, The Bohem Market, and Anne Schultz Pottery.
The Kitchen Garden at Historic Camden, 222 Broad St., Camden — Historic Camden’s Kitchen Garden showcases how 18th century settlers worked the land. Artisans include Moxie Creations Art, Philly’s Ceramics, AG Artistry LLC, Sandra O’Hern, History Diggers, Mitchell Custom Designs, John Russell, Cheryl Reynolds Art, Art by Lori Beck, Marji Pulliam, Wendy Lee’s Creative Designs, Barefoot Pottery, and Sudsy Dreams.
Canebrake Apiary and Aquaponics, 1239 John G. Richards Road, Camden — The Severts and the folks at the Wateree Beekeeping Association will offer hive demonstrations and inspections on Saturday and Sunday. Artisans and activities include lots of local honey vendors, pollinator plants, quilts, handmade jewelry, chicks, beeswax candles, gourd art, Wildlife and Exotic Rescue, the Eager Beavers 4-H club, the North Central FFA, SC Master Naturalists, and the Wateree Beekeepers Association.
Goat Daddy’s Farm, 144 Tomahawk Trail, Elgin — a working farm and Grade A goat dairy producing eggs, raw goats milk, goat cheese, goat soap, and lotion. Owned and operated by Jason Southers and Josh Slade, the farm is located on 40 acres of old growth forest with miles of walking trails and scenic views for any nature novice. In addition to being a farm, they are a certified 501©(3) animal sanctuary. Abu the Camel, Norris the Cow, prairie dogs, snakes, tortoises, macaws, alpacas, emus, and pot belly pigs all call Goat Daddy’s Animal Sanctuary their home. Artisans and activities include A Gift of Glass, Bows 2 Fros LLC, Nicci’s Designs, Mystic Wilderness Trinkets and Treasure, Grammy, Mommy, & Me, From My Soap Box, and PurpleRoo.
Old McCaskill’s Farm 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert (Saturday only) — The farm store will be open and offers lamb, pork, goat, beef, chicken, eggs, canned goods, prepared meals, rice, grits, honey, goat cheese, and other specialty products, including homegrown lamb’s wool blankets, and more. Blacksmith Kennedy Bynum will be firing up the forge. A visit to the Brooder Room with incubator is a must. Take a peek inside their commercial kitchen used for canning and Ashley’s prepared meals. Artisans onsite include Rebel.Poppy, The BeanHive Coffee, Sharon Funderberk, Arch Designs, Lavender Flair LLC, and Bee Lee Bags.
Kershaw County Farmers Market, 906 Broad Street, Camden (Saturday only, 9 a.m. to noon) — This great county market is a super site for the Ag + Art Tour each year. Centrally located in downtown Camden, you can come shop fresh, shop local from a large variety of local farms, bakers, artisans, food trucks and more. Pasture raised, humanely raised meats, farm fresh fruits and vegetables, butter, eggs, meals to go, flowers and plants, raw honey, kettle corn, handmade soaps, bakery goods and so much more awaits you at the Kershaw County Farmers Market. Visit www.kershawcountyfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Gorget Distillery, 1974-A Whiting Way, Lugoff (Saturday only) — Using grains from local surrounding farms, including Belger Farms, their corn for their bourbon is crushed at Boykin Mill. The distillery is always a fun stop on the annual tour. You’ll meet owners Hugh and Nikki Thomas, experience tastings and a look inside the amazing Kershaw County distillery. Artisans include Poetry in Loops, and Clara Wythe Art.
Littlefield Growers, 907 Broad St, Camden (Saturday only, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) — This nursery in downtown Camden is a beautiful spot full flowers, trees, shrubs, and fruit and vegetable plants. Artisans include Gilded Phoenix Resin Art and Gifts, Timberwoods Décor, and The Backwards Birdie.
For more information and up to date listings of activities, please be sure to like, share and follow www.facebook.com/agandartkershaw and agandarttour/kershaw.com.