The S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) is offering a one-time Materials, Health & Safety Grant for child care providers. The grant may be used to purchase materials and support needed to help the operation of child care businesses and support classroom functionality.
“This grant opportunity is just the latest action taken by DSS to keep child care centers open and serving working parents and children in South Carolina,” DSS State Director Michael Leach said in a press release. “DSS, as the Lead Agency designated by the state to administer child care programs and the federal Child Care Development Fund, continues to work directly with the state’s 2,336 regulated child care providers to provide resources for these private business owners to expand their capacity and serve additional children, encourage increased wages for employees and procure new materials for use in educating our state’s future.”