Trained in and by Camden conditioner Arch Kingsley Jr., L’Imperator beat Beat LeBon at its own game.
Biding his time in keeping his horse handy while running fifth in a six-horse field with a half-mile left to go in Wednesday’s $70,000 Woody Maloney Memorial at Saratoga, jockey Stephen Mulqueen put his foot on the gas and let L’Imperator do the rest in getting past the tiring and front-running Beat LeBon to win the Grade II chase by 8 ¾ lengths.
Beat Le Bon and jockey Graham Watters bolted to the lead from the drop of the starter’s flag — leading by 10 lengths heading into the second of nine fences — and held a double-digit advantage which measured as long as 15 lengths at the mile mark of the 2 1/16th mile journey.
Mulqueen kept L’Imperator toward the back of the field, which was reduced to five jumpers when Salvino stumbled on its landing at the first fence. The Irishman then asked his mount for more at they reached the top of the final turn and overtook Beat Le Bon in the upper stretch to gallop home with the win for owner Hudson River Farms.
L’Imperator, who ran coupled with Modus Operandi, the fourth-place finisher, paid $5.60 as the 8-5 favorite.
L’Imperator came to the Spa after having run 12th in a 13-horse field on the turf flat in the $250,000 Belmont Gold Cup Stakes in a race in which he ran off with jockey Trevor McCarthy as the field headed up the back side for the second and final time. L’Imperator, a French-bred gelding, would not come up short this time around.
A seven-time winner — with two stakes race scores — on the flat for trainer Chad Brown, Wednesday’s win was its second in four starts over fences for L’Imperator which has earned $66,000 this season.
The victory was also the sixth time this year in which Kingsley has brought a jumper into the winners’ enclosure as the former National Steeplechase Association champion rider sits fifth in the circuit’s win rankings and sixth in money won with his jumpers having brought in $170,150 from 20 starts.
For Mulqueen, who missed the first month of the NSA season before arriving in America from England, he has now ridden five winners from 20 starts with $164,150 in prize money.
The Woody Maloney Memorial is run in memory of the recently departed jump jockey whose sister, Sheila Maloney, is a Camden resident and a long-time Carolina Cup official.
Colonial Downs scratches today’s pair of jump races: Due to concerns over high heat, Friday’s two jump races which were scheduled to be run at Colonial Downs in New Kent, Va., have been postponed are were pushed back to later days.
The $40,000 Maiden Filly/Mare Hurdle will be offered on Friday, Aug. 4 with the $40,000 Maiden Starter Hurdle to be contested Friday, Aug. 11.