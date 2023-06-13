Across the developed world, immigration is arguably the most debated issue of our time.
Here in America, few subjects are more difficult to grasp. With dozens of changing rules and regulations, from the original quota system of 1924 favoring northern Europeans to the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act that opened us to the world, if you listen to the surrounding commentary, even with waves of incoming legal Asians and Africans we still have an overload of illegal Latin Americans at the southern border. With Congress predictably clamoring for new solutions, the problem seems intractable. Even the most liberal observers proclaim, “I’m not against immigration. I’m against illegal immigration!” Yes, and then what?
Putting aside the fact that the U.S. had open borders, at least for white people, for 300 years, with no passports or visas required until World War I, not to mention our foundational history of European adventurers and homesteaders effectively invading what is now the United States, we look at our Declaration of Independence for some understanding of what amounted to yet another shift in world population. Unfortunately, the parent groups we now call Native American had little to say about their own situation: The Declaration declares: the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions… Whatever else, even in 1775, the frontier wasn’t their frontier, it was already ours.
A larger question: was there ever a time when humans were not continually moving across the globe? Sixty thousand years ago, our ancestors in east Africa began moving north into the Middle East and all points beyond. That movement has never stopped.
Our border crisis is hardly unique. According to the New York Times, countries with much smaller populations than ours are assuming responsibility for large numbers of refugees. The crisis in Venezuela has created one of the largest displacements in the world: Due to violence and a lack of essential services, an estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country, mostly to countries in Latin America. More than 120,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have moved to Britain. In fact, from 2004 to 2017, about 600,000 people moved to Britain each year. In 2022, that figure jumped to 1.163 million. As for us, the United States has welcomed more than 86 million immigrants from 1783 until now. That growth has only accelerated. In 1965, according to the Migration Policy Institute, 9.6 million immigrants comprised just 5% of the U.S. population. Now, more than 45 million immigrants make up nearly 14% of the country. Still, consider that in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, immigrants made up an even greater share of the U.S. population.
According to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, Mexicans have represented the largest group of immigrants since 1980. With respect to the ongoing argument that Mexicans bring in crime and exploit our social services, what are the facts?
A 2017 study of Mexican immigrant households found that by virtue of moving to the U.S., the households increase their incomes more than fivefold immediately. The study also found that the average gains accruing to migrants surpass those of even the most successful current programs of economic development.
A 2017 paper by Evans and Fitzgerald found that refugees pay $21,000 more in taxes than they receive in benefits over their first 20 years here. An internal study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration reported that refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenues than they cost the government.
In general, immigrants have been linked to greater invention and innovation. According to one report, immigrants have started more than half of America’s startup companies valued at $1 billion dollars or more and are key members of product development teams in more than 70% of these companies. One study found that immigrant-owned firms had a higher innovation rate than firms owned by U.S.-born entrepreneurs.
As immigration continues to polarize Americans, we might remember President Ronald Reagan’s creative solution, his 1986 Immigration and Control Act. In exchange for tighter security at the Mexican border and stricter penalties for employers hiring undocumented workers, the bill made any immigrant who’d entered the country before 1982 eligible for amnesty — almost 3 million people. Peter Robinson, a former Reagan speechwriter, puts it plainly: “It was in Ronald Reagan’s bones — it was part of his understanding of America — that the country was fundamentally open to those who wanted to join us here.”