Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: CHS: 1-0; L-E: 0-1
Series record: CHS leads, 34-8
Last meeting: CHS, 53-7, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Kool 102.7 FM, Carolina Country Classics 98.7 FM and 1590 AM, www.kool1027.com and the kool 102.7 FM app beginning with the pre-game show at 7 p.m.
Ticket information: In order to help ease things at the gates for the gate workers this evening, advance tickets for tonight’s game will continue to be on sale through school hours today — — at both schools — — for $7 each. Tickets may be purchased at the athletic offices located inside the Wellness Centers at both schools.
As has been tradition, the game ball relay is scheduled to start on the Lugoff side of the Wateree River as members of the Demons’ cross country team will carry the game ball and hand it off to members of the Camden cross country team at the center point of the Howard Speaks Memorial Bridge to deliver it to Zemp Stadium. Both programs, by the way, will open their seasons at Saturday’s Battle of Camden cross-country meet at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site which begins at 8 a.m.
For the safety of the participating runners, members of the law enforcement community will serve as escorts and bridge traffic could be affected by the relay.
The rivalry: Camden has had the upper hand in the series, which began in 1978, by winning the first 16 meetings between the two cross-river rivals which was played for the Camden-Lugoff Elks Lodge Trophy. L-E broke through for the first time with a win in 1996. The Demons won four straight against CHS from 2006 through 2009. Tonight marks the seventh time the two sides have met in game two of the season. The series took a two-year hiatus before being renewed in 1982, with the game opening the season over the next six years. The contest was the regular season finale from 1988 through 2001 and again, from 2004-2007, when the Bulldogs and Demons were in the same AAA conference. The two rivals have also played a Sunday afternoon and a Saturday night game at L-E Stadium and a Saturday afternoon game at Zemp Stadium. By not playing in 2020, due to COVID-19, it snapped a 37-year string of the game being contested annually.
The coaches: This is Brian Rimpf’s seventh year on the CHS sidelines. He is 4-1 against L-E. This is the ninth season at L-E for head coach Matt Campbell who is 1-6 against Camden.
The skinny: In L-E’s eight wins against their cross-river rivals, five have come at Zemp Stadium … The Bulldogs have won the last four games in the series … Camden is a combined 42-8 against in-county opponents while L-E sports a 16-48 mark in meetings with Camden and North Central … Camden is two wins shy of number 700 in the 130-year history of the football program. That figure has the Bulldogs ties with Spartanburg High School at number 166 nationally … In last week’s loss to River Bluff, L-E punted the ball 10 times with William Webb averaging better than 40 yards per boot including one of 53 yards … CHS senior wideout Aiden Heriot averaged 47 yards on his three catches against Myrtle Beach last week including one for a 62-yard touchdown.