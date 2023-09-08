North Central at Keenan
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
North Central at Keenan
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
(Keenan High School and its stadium are located at 361 Pisgah Church Road in Columbia)
Records: NC: 1-2; NC: 0-2
Series record: KHS leads, 2-1
Last meeting: KHS, 58-28, in 2022
The skinny: North Central senior safety Jordan Joe leads all South Carolina high school players with five interceptions on the season including two in last Friday’s 24-20 loss to C.A. Johnson … NC senior tailback Casey Shropshire is among the state leaders in rushing yardage in having gained 506 yards in three games while having scored seven touchdowns … Tonight marks the second time in as many weeks that the Knights will be playing on an artificial playing surface as Keenan High School received a new stadium and school several years ago.