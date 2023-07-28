It is widely known and accepted that if you don’t learn from history, you are destined to repeat it. I’ve said many times over the nearly seven decades that I’ve lived, and times as an instructor in a variety of classrooms from communities to colleges that, when it comes to history, the United States is a reluctant student. This country has never done history well. Because it hasn’t been honest.
It hasn’t been honest about discovering a New World that was already inhabited. It wasn’t honest about why humans were extracted as cargo from the West Coast of Africa. It seems to have been ignorant of the original borders of Mexico. It hasn’t been honest about what it’s done to Native Americans, the Japanese, Alaskans, Mexicans and especially persons of African descent. This lack of honesty has created what Isabel Wilkerson describes in her book, Caste — The Origins of Our Discontent, as an American caste system that has designated those with the darkest skin to a bottom-rung existence, designed to entrench and sustain their inferiority at every turn.
Even after this nation has experienced Revolutionary and Civil wars, wars in Vietnam and Korea, a war with the Spanish, a Cuban missile crisis and two World Wars, it hasn’t learned. It hasn’t learned that there is a deep desire in all humans to live free with dignity and respect, regardless of the arbitrary social structures and systems devised to keep them down.
When the Civil War split the nation over the institution of slavery, enslaved Africans persevered until a period of Reconstruction. When the nation reneged on the Reconstruction promises (40 acres and a mule) and Jim Crow became law, the formerly enslaved tapped into their innate genius and replicated the Timbuktu university system with a network of schools now known as HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). When segregation was instituted, so was the Civil Rights Movement that expanded rights for 50 years until, in 2008, the first Black man was elected president. His personal history was so distorted by some that it took a new coalition of forward-thinking Americans to elevate this brilliant man from his designated class to the highest office in the land. What was learned?
America’s response was not to cling to hope and change, but to elect a characterless serial abuser that led an assault on decades of progress and even democracy itself. The regression has been so complete that current presidential candidates and some members of Congress refuse to promote accountability for high profile law breakers and are introducing policies that attempt to promote “the beneficial virtues of slavery” for the enslaved. The reluctant learner.
Ask yourself, “Why were so many Africans taken from their homeland and transported to ports around the world?” Ponder this for a moment...
When you know and are honest about history, you can better understand why the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade was so critical to building wealth in the “new world” across the globe. If Africans were shiftless, lazy, untrustworthy and inferior, as they were depicted to be since their earliest encounters with Europeans, what would be the justification for transporting them across the globe?
The honest historical truth is that Africans had the most advanced civilizations on the globe at the time. University systems. Astronomy. Medicine. Architecture. Construction. Agriculture. Irrigation. Lighting. Battle maneuvers that were so strategic that only the innovation of weapons of mass construction could defeat them. They were the world’s experts at the time and in order to acquire that expertise, you had to either have the time and patience to learn or take it. History reveals the choices that were made.
So, to better understand what some are trying to now label “benefits of slavery” realize that these were not skills learned in the hulls of ships, on the floors of cabins, or in the vast acres of plantations, but were skills and knowledge extracted from an advanced people of one continent and spread across the globe by the colonizers who knew their inherent value.
If any new skills were learned, they included how to survive a brutally inhumane system that was reaped upon them without any say. To learn a language that was not your own while reading was prohibited. How to keep your mental faculties intact after crossing oceans in the bowels of ships, watching your family being split regardless of age, your women being raped with impunity, and men being lashed to within inches of their lives for something as simple as a wayward glance. How to build a national railroad to freedom without any tracks. That’s what was learned under the institution of slavery. This is honest history, the history that some want to eliminate.
The new history standards being promoted in Florida are part of what is called an anti-woke agenda, although no one asked can describe what “the woke agenda” is. If the candidate promoting this agenda happens to become president, he will attempt to make these standards national.
Problem is, today, a majority of folk are awake and will resist, just like the resistance efforts in the past. Reluctant learner. Honestly.
Guest columnist William S. Robinson holds a Master’s Degree in African and African American Studies from the State University of New York at Albany; is a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society; and has taught at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, North Carolina Central University, and each of the HBCUs in South Carolina. He lives in Camden.