Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies arrested a 36-year-old Elgin-area man for indecent exposure after responding to a call at a U.S. 1 South, Lugoff hotel to a report of the man throwing rock at people from the hotel’s roof on June 16.
When deputies arrived on the scene, one went around the building in search of the man while two others went onto the roof where they found an open hatch leading to a ground-level storage room. As one of the deputies went down the ladder, they saw the man running out of the room to the left side of the building — naked except for a cardboard box around his waist.
Deputies then spotted the man running to the rear of the building and then into an interior corridor and the deputies converged there, meeting in a walkway. One of the deputies told the other that the man had fled toward the right side of the hotel and into a nearby field where they finally found him hiding in a thicket patch.
The reporting deputy ordered the man to give them his hands, and he responded by extending one arm toward them, allowing him to be pulled out of the thicket, taken to the ground and handcuffed.
There was no indication as to whether he was given the chance to get dressed before being taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center. As of Thursday morning, the man was being held there on $2,000 bond.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Lugoff man for possession of a stolen gun and unlawful carrying of a firearm on June 16. According to a KCSO report, deputies were dispatched to a Wateree Dam Road store in reference to a suspicious person and vehicle after employees noticed a white van that had been parked there for an extended amount of time. When deputies arrived, they spotted the young man standing near the van. The man claimed he was tired because he had just gotten off work, although he did not seem fatigued to the deputy. While the young man denied having taken any narcotics or being in possession of them, he did acknowledge that what he said was his father’s firearm was in the vehicle. One of the deputies searched the van while the man began pulling items out of his pocket, including a “substantial” number of $20 bills. The deputy searching the van located the gun, which turned out to be a 9mm pistol that dispatchers reported was listed as “stolen” by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. As the reporting deputy re-approached the man, he reportedly asked, “Did it come back clean?” The deputy considered this unusual since the young man had earlier claimed it was his father’s. The deputy informed him that it had been reported stolen and detained him in handcuffs, and read him his rights. The man waived them and then claimed that his father had recently purchased the gun from a neighbor, and also that he did not have a concealed weapons permit. The reporting deputy made contact with the man’s father, who said the vehicle was his work van, acknowledged that the gun was being kept in the center console and that it was not supposed to be taken out.
A 27-year-old man is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on multiple warrants after deputies arrested him on an active bench warrant on June 12. Court information shows he is being held on more than $25,000 bond for driving under suspension (third or subsequent offense), being a habitual traffic offender, and a second offense of distribution of methamphetamine. According to an incident report, one KCSO deputy informed another that the suspect was traveling on U.S. 1 in Cassatt heading toward Camden on a gray motorcycle while wearing a helmet. The other deputy started patrolling the area and while in the area of U.S. 1 and Old Elliott Road, passed a gray motorcycle that fit the description. The deputy got behind the motorcycle and noticed it was sporting a makeshift tag that appeared to be cut out of cardboard and written with a black marker. The deputy successfully initiated a traffic stop near John Eddye Road and placed the man under arrest for an existing bench warrant and for driving under suspension. During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered the man carrying a small white and gold plastic box in one of his pockets. The deputy found what the suspect referred to as “up,” a slang term for meth, but that it was not his and that he was taking it to someone staying at a Camden motel. The box also reportedly contained some tinfoil with burnt residue and three Suboxone pills in a candy wrapper. As for the motorcycle, it was not registered through the DMV, and the suspect claimed it was purchased from someone who had recently passed away. The suspect’s grandfather was allowed to recover the bike.
Deputies arrested and charged a 27-year-old woman with third-degree assault and battery on June 13 after she reportedly struck another woman in the face with a closed fist while in the process of being escorted out of a Bookman Road, Elgin-area residence by a deputy due to a disturbance there. The suspect had already allegedly spat in the victim’s face prior to the deputy’s arrival. The victim and others told the deputy that the suspect had left the residence to travel to Richland County to purchase some alcohol for a birthday party. The victim said she had warned the suspect about not drinking and driving with her 2-year-old son in the car with her, but that when she returned, the suspect was drunk and was confronted about it. The victim said the suspect left at least once, at a high rate of speed, with the child still in the car, but then returned to the Bookman Road home, came inside and began throwing and smashing items. It was during this part of the incident that the suspect allegedly spit in the victim’s face. Deputies transported the suspect to the county jail. As they were within just a few feet of the jail’s roll-up gate, the woman reportedly began striking her head numerous times into the patrol car’s cage. Deputies then transported her to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center for her injuries, and then placed into a restraint so she could be transported back to the jail.
Deputies responded to a Roy Truesdale Road apartment complex on June 11 in reference to a possible fight that possibly involved firearms. As they arrived, one of the deputies saw a man wearing a white T-shirt exit the passenger side of a vehicle and take off running into some woods. The deputy accelerated across the parking lot, but was unable to find the man. Deputies approached the 2018 GMC Acadia the man had run off from and, looking through the windows, saw the glove box was open with two firearm magazines inside along with a clear bag of what appeared to be crack cocaine. A further inventory of the vehicle turned up an iPhone. The vehicle’s registered owner was listed with a Richland County address, so deputies there went to that person’s home, but couldn’t find anyone there. Shortly after clearing the scene, dispatcher notified the reporting deputy that a woman called from a club on U.S. 1 North in east Camden saying her vehicle had been stolen. She said she arrived at the club around midnight and when she came out around 3 a.m., the vehicle was gone. She told the deputy she managed to get a ride back to Richland County. She also said the iPhone did not belong to her.
Deputies arrested and charged a 22-year-old county with first-degree domestic violence on June 12 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during an argument about him going through her filing cabinets. He allegedly pushed her to the ground and began choking her. He also allegedly took her cellphone from her and went through her pockets to “make sure she was not recording him,” according to the report. Deputies noticed numerous red markings on the woman’s neck and injuries on both of her arms, and to her left knee. The woman told deputies that the two of them used to be in a sexual relationship, but that he was now living in his truck on the property. When deputies spoke with the man, he claimed he and the woman had just had sex a short time earlier and that her injuries were a result of having “aggressive sex” earlier in the day and denied assaulting her. Deputies reported noticing that the man was “very energetic” and that the woman had said he was on some type of medication. The man was later released on $6,000 bond.
On June 17, several deputies went to a Fletcher Drive residence near the town of Kershaw County to serve a bench warrants on a couple living there. As the woman called family members to take care of her 1-year-old, deputies asked where the man was. She claimed she had not seen him that night, and gave consent to have the property searched. Deputies ended up finding the man hiding in a shed under some blankets. A search of his person reportedly turned up a small plastic bag with what the man said was fentanyl. Deputies took him to jail. It was unclear if the woman located someone to care for her child so she could be taken into custody.
Sometime during an approximately one-week period leading up to June 14, someone broke into an Oak Ridge Church Road home near the town of Kershaw, ransacked the interior, and stole a dishwasher, electric fireplace, washer and dryer, two computer chairs, some dishes and some shingles. A neighbor reportedly told the homeowner’s son-in-law that they noticed a silver car pulling a trailer coming from the direction of the residence one day. The homeowner has not lived there in approximately six months. The same victims reported on June 16 that a black BMW was missing from the front yard.
An unidentified man attempted to reload a gift card on June 12 at a Hermitage Pond Road store with what the clerk determined were five counterfeit $100 bills. When they declined the sale and confronted the individual, the man left. The clerk said the bills, which they kept, all had the same serial number and that the material was not consistent with real $100 bills.
A man living in the Camden area reported that he discovered on June 13 that $10,000 cash was missing from his home. He said it was part of $120,000 that was kept wrapped up in a sheet in his daughter’s closet. The man showed the remaining cash to a deputy, but said that $10,000 was now missing. He said only he and his wife knew the money was hidden in the closet.
Sometime on or before June 17, someone stole a 61-inch cut zero turn lawnmower, pole saw, two gas-powered hedge trimmer, miscellaneous hand tools, a gallon jar of dimes, a gallon jar of nickels, $400 worth of quarters, and $200 worth of $1 bills from a mobile home and storage shed on a Black River Road property east of Camden.
Deputies arrested a 51-year-old county man for third-degree assault and battery man after he allegedly attacked a woman by punching her in the arm several times and spraying soda on her after he became upset about the way she had made his food.
A deputy responded to a home on Aldrich Drive in the Lugoff area for a report of gunfire striking the house on June 12. The deputy did find two bullet holes, one in the front living room window and one near a bedroom window.
Someone stole a red and white Honda motorcycle and a black utility trailer from the back of a woman’s house on Jones Road near Kershaw sometime on or before June 13.
Someone apparently tried to remove an entire air conditioning unit at a Kirkland Cemetery Road, Camden-area residence on June 15.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, larceny (including of dogs), malicious injury to property, marijuana possession, overdose (including death), shoplifting, suicide, unlawful conduct toward a child, and use of vehicle without permission.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)