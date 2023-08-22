Did you know Kershaw County has a state park? Whether you did or didn’t probably has a lot to do with whether or not you’re a life- or long-time resident of Kershaw County versus whether you’re a relative newcomer or just passing through.
For those of you who have never heard of it before, it’s called N.R. Goodale State Park, named for N. Roland Goodale, a Camden florist who happened to be a member of the Kershaw County Park and Recreation Commission back in the early 1950s. It was dedicated as a county park in 1955 and became a state park about 20 years later.
It is built around the Adams Mill Pond, itself named for Maj. Samuel R. Adams, an Ohio native who, after serving for the Union in the Civil War, built a mill there after retirement.
That pond, technically a 140-acre lake, includes a 3-mile canoe trail — kind of like a hiking trail, only on the water. It also boasts a community building that can accommodate up to 60 people, two picnic shelters, and a total of 763 acres to enjoy walking, hiking, or catching fish, including bass, bream and catfish.
As related in one of today’s top stories, Goodale is looking ahead to the future. A new playground has been built for children to enjoy, and a new canoe/kayak dock installed at the mill pond. More picnic shelters are planned, as are an expansion of the community building, and a completely new office/visitors center to be built in the near future. A near doubling of its walking trails is planned, too.
A lot of Goodale’s current and future endeavors are being supported by the Friends of Goodale State Park and KC Trails. Both nonprofit organizations have assisted not only with the physical features at the park, but the programs offered there.
Each New Year’s Day (or as close as possible), there is a First Day Hike. There have been, and will continue to be “Paddle with the Ranger” events, including an upcoming “Twilight Paddle.” There have been and will be stargazing and photography opportunities.
Since tax dollars do not fund Goodale’s daily operations, it relies on support from groups like the Friends and KC Trails, as well as income generated from people who visit the park, whether via donations or by renting out the community building or picnic shelters. Obviously, the more people who visit Goodale, the more money it can make to fund more programs and more improvements.
There are 47 state parks, but that doesn’t mean there’s one in each of South Carolina’s 46 counties. Some have two or three, others have none. We’re lucky to have one in Kershaw County.
Whether you’re someone who “grew up at the park” but haven’t been in a while, or a newcomer of visitor to the area, we hope that we’ve whetted your appetite for what N.R. Goodale State Park has to offer.
