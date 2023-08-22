Want to respond to this editorial or have something else on your mind? Write a letter to the editor. We will print letters signed by the author, with their current hometown. Please provide your telephone number in case we need to verify anything. We reserve the right to edit or even decline letters. The Chronicle-Independent avoids publishing letters that contain questionable facts; are copies of letters to someone else or have been published elsewhere; are anonymous; or contain inappropriate attacks on individuals, groups, or businesses. Letters to the editor may be mailed to Martin L. Cahn, Editor, Chronicle-Independent, Camden, 1001-D Market St., Camden, SC 29020; or emailed to him at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.