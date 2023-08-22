Editorial logo

Did you know Kershaw County has a state park? Whether you did or didn’t probably has a lot to do with whether or not you’re a life- or long-time resident of Kershaw County versus whether you’re a relative newcomer or just passing through.

For those of you who have never heard of it before, it’s called N.R. Goodale State Park, named for N. Roland Goodale, a Camden florist who happened to be a member of the Kershaw County Park and Recreation Commission back in the early 1950s. It was dedicated as a county park in 1955 and became a state park about 20 years later.

