Before the first pitch of his team’s game with A.C. Flora was even thrown toward home plate, Lugoff-Elgin head baseball coach Frankie Ward had a number in mind as to how many runs would be needed to win this top 10 matchup. That number, Ward later said, was four.
Unfortunately, Tuesday night at Optimist Field, the visiting Falcons hit that figure, using a three-run top of the seventh to overcome a 2-1 deficit and leave the West Wateree with a 4-2 victory over the ninth-ranked Demons.
The loss was the first for the hosts in seven Region 5-4A outings while the third-ranked guests stayed perfect through seven games in conference play. The two sides were scheduled to play the second of their two-game set on Thursday in Forest Acres.
“We talked about it coming in,” Ward said of the pairing with the Falcons, “that they’re a good team and that we had to pitch well, play good, clean defense and I felt that we needed to score, at least four (runs.) We didn’t do that tonight, we scored two and came up short.”
A.C. Flora’s late-game outburst was in stark contrast to a game which started out and evolved into a pitcher’s duel between L-E’s Mason Williams and the Falcons’ Grant Loggins.
Williams, a senior, handcuffed Flora in working into the sixth inning after not allowing a hit until Zach Snead’s two-out single in the fifth. The lefty was taken from the mound after walking the leadoff man in the sixth with the hosts leading, 2-0. Williams finished his night allowing two hits while fanning five batters and issuing three walks before giving way to Jay Bowling.
Across the way, Loggins, a senior righty who started the season as the Falcons’ closer and was making his second consecutive start, suffered an arm injury with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and having a 3-2 count on L-E’s Alex Carraway. Before leaving the mound in favor of Ryan Harrelson, Loggins allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out nine batters and hit on while not allowing a walk.
Ward later said the decision to bring Bowling from his first base post to relieve Williams was, in large part, a call made due to favorable pitching matchups with the Flora batters.
“It’s a feel thing,” Ward said of changing hits pitchers and giving the Falcons a different look on the mound. “Going from a hard-throwing lefty up top (Williams) to a sidewinder (Bowling), match-up-wise, I thought we’d be OK there.
“I thought Mason did a really good job. He pitched well enough for us to win tonight and he had really good stuff,” Ward added. “Jay’s been a guy for us all year long. If I had to do it over again, I’d go right back to (Bowling). He was really good tonight.”
The Falcons reached the scoreboard for the first time in the sixth after Tyler Hernandez drew a leadoff walk which led to Williams’ exit. Cooper Revels greeted Bowling with an opposite field single to right. With one gone and runners on first and second, an errant throw on a grounder to try and get Revels at second allowed Hernandez to come across before Bowling retired the next two batters on a force out and a swinging third strike.
Nursing a 2-1 lead after the Demons went down in order in the sixth, the Demons were victimized when Flora leadoff hitter, Snead, turned on a one-out change-up up and sent it over the fence in right to even things at 2-2.
Consecutive singles off the bats of Carew Bates, which took a nasty high hop well over the head of L-E shortstop Cobe Evans, who was in great position to make the play, and Hernandez going the opposite way with a line drive single to left, was followed by Bowling getting Revels to ground out to Watson Harvley at second for the second out. That brought Rence Best to the plate and he went the other way, sending a flare into shallow right field which plated both Bates and Hernandez as the Falcons took a 4-2 lead.
Bowling avoided further damage with an inning-ending ground out with runners in scoring position in an inning in which the Falcons collected five of their eight hits on the night.
Carrying a two-run cushion into the final half inning, Harrington saw leadoff batter Turner Goff get on with a leadoff error. The righty then used a disputed called third strike for the first out before a pair of ground outs ended the contest between the two rivals.
The Demons jumped on Loggins, a South Carolina commit, for a run in the bottom of the first as Skiler Jackson sent a two-out single through the box and into center field before stealing second. Jake Morris followed suite and ripped an RBI single to center for the quick 1-0 lead.
The hosts added a second run in the fifth off Loggins when Goff sent a leadoff double to the gap in left center. Courtesy runner Tyler Robertson made it 2-0 when he scored on a passed ball which all but took an RBI from Bowling, who sent a single to right. Loggins left runners on the corners by inducing a comebacker.
“He’s good,” Ward said of Loggins. “He pounded the zone and his breaking stuff is tight. For us to hit that guy, we have to hit his fastball. I thought we swung through a lot of fastballs tonight, but we also took a lot of fastballs. When a guy like that gets ahead of you with a two-strike count, he’s going to be hard to beat.”
The Demons were expected to send Morris to the mound on Thursday in a game which will have a significant impact on who wins the league crown.
“We’ll go back to work tomorrow and play them again Thursday at their place,” Ward said. “Jake’s going to be on the mound and he’s been another guy for us. I feel like he’s going to give us a shot. We just have to be ready.”