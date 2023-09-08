CAMDEN — The funeral service for Herbert Edward “Herbie” Frasier, 64, will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Worship Center, 814 Fair St., in Camden. Pastor Javin Proctor will officiate. The family received friends Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff.

Mr. Frasier passed away on Saturday. Sept. 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Lamar Edward Frasier and the late Nellie Wilson Busby. He served Camden, the place he so loved, where he never met a stranger. He loved deeply and worked tirelessly to make the lives of his family, acquaintances, and countless friends the best they could