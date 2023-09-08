CAMDEN — The funeral service for Herbert Edward “Herbie” Frasier, 64, will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Worship Center, 814 Fair St., in Camden. Pastor Javin Proctor will officiate. The family received friends Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff.
Mr. Frasier passed away on Saturday. Sept. 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Lamar Edward Frasier and the late Nellie Wilson Busby. He served Camden, the place he so loved, where he never met a stranger. He loved deeply and worked tirelessly to make the lives of his family, acquaintances, and countless friends the best they could
a 39-year career working for the Camden Police Department where he attained the rank of lieutenant of investigations. At the Kershaw County Recreation Department, he umpired several generations of youth baseball. Herbie played a major role in reviving the local Special Olympics celebration by helping establish its location at the Camden Military Academy. He was a Mason and a member of the Jamil Shrine. Herbie enjoyed racing, spending time at the beach, and loved being with his family — especially his many grandchildren. Mr. Frasier was a member of Hermitage Baptist Church and attended Bethel Worship Center.
Surviving is his wife of 18 years, Christina Beth Dabney Frasier; children, Brock Frasier, Lance Frasier, DeAnne Frasier, Susanmarie Frasier Miles (Chandler), and Anna Claire Frasier; stepmother, Ella Perlene Frasier; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Kimberly Wood.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta GA 30394, or online at donate.lovetotherescus.org; or Bethel Worship Center, P.O. Box 581, Camden, SC 29021.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.