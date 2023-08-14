Melvin book cover

Stories of local folks who’ve found national acclaim always interest me. And if they’re in the world of journalism or politics even more so. That’s part of the reason I picked up Craig Melvin’s book, Pops: Learning to be a Son and Father, on a recent trip to the Richland Library. While I don’t know him personally, we’ve got enough mutual friends that I feel a little kinship with his story.

While this book focuses on Craig’s path to the Today show set, it’s more than just his professional progress that he writes about. This book explores his journey to understand and accept an unaccountable father who battled alcoholism and who wasn’t very present in Craig’s growing up years.

