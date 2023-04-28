For the 28th year, Upchurch & Jowers (U&J) Insurance Agency and the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) recognized some of the best and brightest students in the district on Monday as members of the All-County Academic Team. The team is made up of seniors at Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and North Central high schools who meet specific academic requirements are honored at the dinner each year held in Bethesda Presbyterian Church’s Westminster Hall.
Following a dinner prepared by Haile Street Grille, U&J President Andrew Deese welcomed the students, family members, district staff and others to the 2023 event. The banquet, first held in 1996, is also co-sponsored by the Main Street America Group.
Deese recounted the story of how the event was launched after U&J co-founder Victor Jowers read a story in the newspaper about the district’s All-County Football Team.
“He put the paper down, looked at his wife, Sarah, and said, ‘I wonder why we never hear about an academic team?’ ” Deese said. “After their conversation, he contacted the administration at the school district and they didn’t really have an answer. So Victor, along with Main Street America, made it happen with a lot of coordination with the district and principals and everyone else and it’s continued (for) the past 28 years.”
During those years, Deese said, some 17,000 seniors have graduated from the three high schools.
“Of those, right at about 700 have qualified for this honor, so less than 5% of your peers. So, kudos to you and congratulations for all your hard work,” he told the students.
This year’s All-County Academic Team numbers 31.
“If this event had been going on when I was a student in Kershaw County, I would not have gotten an invitation,” KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin joked. “So, I really like the fact that after this many years, I at least rated an invitation.
“Kershaw County produces a top rate educational experience for our children. On behalf of our board of trustees, I want to thank Upchurch & Jowers for hosting this event for 28 years where we get to honor some of the best of the best our school district produces. Tonight we get to celebrate the academic achievements of our honorees. A number of these students have served on the Superintendent’s Cabinet, which has been really interesting for me to spend time with them. What’s so neat is how many different things this group excels at. We’ve got talented musicians here, star athletes, gifted artists, student government leaders, as well as many other areas of just top notch participation. We’re proud to call you ours.”
The three high school’s principals then introduced their honoree students.
“I’ll take two or three boxes of the leftover pound cake,” North Central High School (NCHS) Principal David Branham said jokingly. “I prefer the raspberry.”
He said that as NCHS’ principal, it has been “an honor” to see the students grow during the last four years, not just academically, but as people.
“They really are one of the most amazing and resilient group of young people I’ve ever met and, for two big reasons, they’re kind of special to me. Number one, my daughter is a member of this class, and I’ve gotten to know these kids a lot better through her. The second thing is, right in the middle of their freshman year, [a] tornado hit and they spent the next three years at a temporary campus. When I tell you they didn’t miss a beat, they didn’t miss a beat. I appreciate them being student leaders and the perseverance they showed during that time to the rest of our students who were coming on board [during] the next several years … I know they’re going to be successful,” Branham said.
A few weeks before Monday’s banquet, Branham asked the students to answer probing questions about things that used to be cool but aren’t now, embarrassing childhood memories, and “if you had a warning label, what would it say?” It was all in fun to gain a little more insight into the students, he said.
Madison Bantum said mullets are one thing that used to be cool but no longer is today. She said her most embarrassing moment was riding in her sister’s “2005 white Corolla with no hubcaps.”
Clara Grace Branham said if her childhood had a smell, it would Bath & Body Works.
Principal Branham confirmed this was the case about his daughter.
“Her mother and I can attest to that as we have bought many ‘but two, get one free’ hand sanitizers,” he noted.
Madison Egbon, who plans to attend George Mason University and major in dance and kinesiology, said if she had a warning label it would say, “Warning! Social battery is low.”
And Amelia Rhyne said her favorite memory from NCHS is leaving.
“But I don’t mean that in a bad way,” she said. “Taking everything I’ve learned, I’m so excited to just go out and put it to good use in the world. I’m excited about that and to have that opportunity.”
Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) Principal Corey Wright said when he thinks about his students being honored Monday night, he thinks about the school’s mission and “legacy of excellence.”
“What I think about is us trying to be a three-pronged high school. We want to make sure we’re strong in academics, the arts and athletics. These students embody all of those things,” Wright said.
One of the students he introduced was Luke Campbell.
“[He] was cross-eyed as a young child and had corrective eye surgery so he wouldn’t need to wear glasses anymore,” Wright said. “Well, I can tell you right now, he has 20/20 vision on what his future will be.
Luke said he plans to attend Brigham Young University.
“But not this fall because I’m going on a church mission that is two years long,” he explained.
Ethan Little, a National Merit Scholarship Program honoree told those gathered about something that had already happened at the banquet.
“Something that happened just five minutes ago is that I had a nosebleed and had to go in the bathroom and finish that,” Ethan admitted. “So, thank you all for this honor; it’s great to be here.”
Sara Beth McCaskill, who plans to attend Clemson University in the fall to study nursing, said a high school memory she has is when she went iguana hunting in Florida.
“They’re an invasive species so we were actually helping the eco-system,” she said. “And I’m normally a Gamecock fan, but Clemson’s just a better school.”
Elijah Pogue, who also plans to attend Clemson University, said one interesting thing about him is that he is an Eagle Scout.
“I’m also a military child and I moved to this district in the middle of my junior year,” he said. “I thought I wouldn’t be able to fit in, but this district really helps everybody and really promoted my academic level.”
Brice Whitehouse, captain of the boys’ cross country team and boys’ distance track team, plans to attend Clemson University as well.
“My favorite high school memory has been going on the Sandhills trips after track meets and being able to connect with all my teammates, having them as friends and creating memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.
Camden High School (CHS) Principal Leslie Corner shared a little bit about her students being recognized as well.
Aaliyah Haney will attend Winthrop University in the fall where she will be a teaching fellow.
“I’m majoring in special education with a minor in Spanish,” she said. “Two of my favorite high school memories are becoming a licensed cosmetologist and, through the teacher cadet program, being able to work with a developmentally delayed kindergarten class.”
Abbygail VanDyck, president of the Woolard Technology Center’s Future Farmers of America, plans to attend Clemson University and major in animal science “to become a livestock veterinarian.”
At the conclusion of the program, U&J’s Kelli Bowers shared a selection recited at each All-County Academic Team banquet called “Attitude & Gratitude,” encouraging the honorees to live each day with a positive attitude.
“Each of you tonight received a scroll with your plaque,” Bowers said. “It reads, ‘The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life … it will make or break a community, a company, a church and a home. We have a choice on the attitude we will embrace for that day. You’re in charge of your attitude.’
“Those are powerful words for life and success. However, there is another word that is just as powerful and that is ‘gratitude.’ Be sure to slow down in the next few weeks and really recognize the goodness in your life…Learn to be thankful for what you already have while you pursue all that you want.
“Attitude and gratitude are not challenges; they are choices. Choose every day to have an attitude of gratitude.”
The 2023 Upchurch & Jowers All-County Academic Team
North Central High School
Madison Claire Bantum
Clara Grace Branham
Madison Nnamaka Egbon
Landon McLane Garbade
Madison Taylor Hensley
Stephany Denise Jordan
Daniel Hampton McDonell
Celia Cristina Nunez
Amelia Marlowe Rhyne
Kinsley Morgan Roberts
Katelyn Michelle Watford
Lugoff-Elgin High School
Zoe Noelle Bills
Savannah Lee Butler
William Luke Campbell
Ethan Elliott Little
Sara Elizabeth McCaskill
Katherine Elizabeth Moore
Joanna Ni
Elijah Jonathan Pogue
Danica Gabrielle Settles
Brice Aaron Whitehouse
Camden High School
Mary Ashton Blanks
Elizabeth Anne Conder
Henry Davis Green
Caroline Rebecca Green
Aaliyah Noelle Haney
Lydia Hope Hendrix
Caroline Elaine Kornegay
Abbygail Christian VanDyck
Sydney Watts
Greer Christley Younghans