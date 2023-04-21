Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons released the following press release to the media on Wednesday morning officially announcing that the proposed Elgin Community Center will be constructed.
“We have some exciting news for the Elgin Community. After years of planning/budgeting and discussion, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming construction of the Elgin Community Center. Elgin Town Council voted unanimously on Jan. 10 to build a 2,500-square-foot facility and allocate 250 square feet to be used by the Blaney/Elgin Historical Society to have a display area for the Blaney/Elgin Museum. We will have a paved parking area for the facility. The facility will be located at Potter Community Park in the area that we [currently] use for parking.
“At the [January] meeting, Councilman Ed Smith made a motion to approve a budget for the facility and a second was made by Councilman Brad Hanley, with a unanimous vote from council. Council was also informed that we would have to hire an architect and a civil engineer, which would be additional expenses. During the meeting, Councilman Hanley was appointed as a point of contact and will be working with Mayor Melissa Emmons on the project. Monthly updates are provided to council at our meetings under Old Business.
“Council met again on March 7, and a motion was made by Councilman Hanley, seconded by Councilwoman Dana Sloan, with a unanimous vote from council to authorize Mayor Emmons to sign a contract with Jeff Lewis AIA Architect for the community center.
“On March 21, at a Special Business Meeting, a motion was made by Councilman Hanley, seconded by Councilman Ed Smith, with a unanimous vote from council, to authorize Mayor Emmons to sign a proposal from the LandPlan Group South for the civil engineer services for the community center.
“This project has been a vision of our council for quite some time and when we received a grant in 2017 from [the] South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, it made the dream a possibility. As meetings were held to determine how the funds would be used, several components for Potter Community Park were determined and they included a covered picnic shelter, a walking trail, a playground and a community center. We have been very fortunate to complete all of the components, except the community center.
“In 2022, the town of Elgin was fortunate enough to receive special funds through the American Rescue Plan. Again, meetings took place to determine how the funds would be spent and Council determined to focus on several projects which included stipends for our employees who worked during COVID, a community center and renovations to the older portion of Elgin Town Hall that include paving the back parking lot. We were also notified in June 2022 that Kershaw County Council would be offering us $200,000 towards the construction of the center as long as we would allow it to serve as warming emergency shelter for the community.
“We are excited to be adding this facility to our community. It will open the door for many opportunities such as partnering with other agencies in Kershaw County for various programs for our residents, an indoor venue for gatherings and an emergency shelter in the community in the event that it is ever needed.
“This community center is something that the Elgin community has needed for a very long time and we are very blessed to be in the position to construct the facility and not have to finance any portion of the cost. I must thank Councilman Hanley; Councilman Smith; Councilwoman Sloan; former Councilman Paul Rizzo; Steve Huntley, Elgin Planning and Zoning Administrator; Randy Pruitt, Elgin Building Official; John Wells, Elgin Attorney; and Becky Summey, Elgin Town Clerk, for all of their hard work on the project. The town of Elgin is very fortunate to have such devoted individuals serving the community.
“Our next step will be to finalize the plans for the center, start the bidding process and hopefully we will be moving some dirt in a few short months. We will keep you up to date on all of the coming events and schedule of activities.”