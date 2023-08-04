School maintenance

Repainting of the main hallway at Midway Elementary and repaving of a section of the bus driveway at Jackson Elementary were among the “summer projects” mentioned during a slideshow update provided to the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees during its meeting on Tuesday.

 Gee Whetsel / C-I

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees took up first reading of a revision to a policy concerning rewards for state and national championship teams within the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) during its meeting Tuesday night.

KCSD Director of Pupil Services Rhea Faris said the dollar amounts in the policy haven’t been revised in many years.