The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees took up first reading of a revision to a policy concerning rewards for state and national championship teams within the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) during its meeting Tuesday night.
KCSD Director of Pupil Services Rhea Faris said the dollar amounts in the policy haven’t been revised in many years.
“You’ll note that the policy states that the district funds are to be used in addition to funds raised by the school, civic organizations or private donors, which is a common practice in school districts across our state,” Faris said.
The current policy states that the district will allot up to $100 per varsity team player, with a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000 per team, as a reward for the team reaching state or national championship status. For middle school teams, the current policy allows a reward of a maximum of $50 per participant, with a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $2,500 per team per academic year.
The proposed changes for high school teams would raise the per player amount to $200, delete the minimum of $500 per team and increase the per team maximum to $8,000. Middle school players would still be awarded $50 maximum per player and $2,500 per team, but drop the per team $250 minimum.
“We’re also proposing adding a statement that the district funds only be spent on awards for students, not paid or volunteer staff,” Faris said.
The policy refers to not only student athletic teams but also cheerleaders, bands, journalism, debate teams and more, he noted.
“However, you will note that students who win individual state or national awards are not eligible for this district funding,” Faris added.
Trustee Ron Blackmon said he supports the revisions but would like to see the policy’s language made more specific.
“I’ve already had a conversation with (KCSD Superintendent) Dr. (Harrision) Goodwin about the policy because it’s kind of vague to me,” Blackmon said. “I do appreciate the increase in the amount of money and I’m in favor of every student being recognized who wins a state championship or national title.”
He asked whether elementary student teams should be included in the policy as well.
“I just don’t want to leave anybody out,” Blackmon said.
He also questioned how a “team” is defined in the policy. Blackmon noted individual athletes who earn state titles are not eligible for the funds under the current policy.
“There are some things that are not identified directly in the policy as I read it,” he said. “I just wonder if we could go back and take a look these things. I’m not a big advocate of kids going out and trying to raise money after they’ve won a state championship for whatever it’s going to be, like rings, trophies, plaques or whatever. Those are just my comments and suggestions.”
Trustees Todd McDonald and Dr. Charles King agreed with Blackmon.
“Coach (Blackmon) brought up some very good points,” McDonald said. “One is, if we do have elementary teams that make it to a state or national, then why would we not include that? And, two, what is a team? If you have a four-by-four that wins a state championship, does that mean the entire track team — the entire 30 or 40 (student athletes) — get rings at a banquet or whatever? I think some of that needs be looked at and detailed in so that it’s not so vague that we open ourselves up.”
King said he agrees it’s time to up the dollar amounts to be on par with the current economy. He agreed individual champions should be eligible for the funds.
“What if on a tennis team, only one member gets a state championship?” he said. “But that person is still representing the team and the school. The question I would have is why would we not offer that same benefit to that particular student. Even though it’s an individual award, it’s still representative of the school.”
Goodwin said Kershaw County is the only district in the region with a policy like this.
“We were a little bit shocked that nobody else had anything like this. In fact, most of them leave it up to the individual booster clubs to figure out how to fund these things. We really haven’t hit on anybody else who has a district board policy,” Goodwin said. “(It goes back to) an effort to recognize state champions, which I think is appropriate.”
Also Tuesday, KCSD Chief Operating Officer provided an update on “summer projects,” some of which have been completed and some of which are still ongoing. Goodwin said most of the projects fit into the category of deferred maintenance.
“And thank goodness we were able to knock out some of those this summer,” Goodwin said.
To which Smith added, “And thank goodness we had money for the first time in several years, to be able to do some deferred maintenance. We’ve got good people working here and we’ve been blessed to get a lot of this done.”
Smith went over a list of maintenance projects given to his department by principals and area maintenance teams, along with choices he made himself.
“So these weren’t just picked out of the air and this by no means is the end of it but this is a real good start,” he said.
The summer project list (including some that are still in progress) includes:
• Blaney Elementary — renovated restrooms, painted gym and re-carpeted stage.
• Camden Elementary — added soundproofing in the cafeteria.
• Camden High — restriped track, refurbishing elevator, installing card reader system on two-story building.
• Camden Middle — painted and replaced mirrors in restrooms, pressure washed building.
• Camden High Annex — removed hazardous materials and demolition of old locker room/restroom/storage areas.
• Continuous Learning Center — steam cleaned carpets.
• Doby’s Mill Elementary — put in sidewalk, regarding playground.
• Jackson Elementary — repaved a section of bus driveway, painted the K-1 hallway.
• Lugoff Elementary — painting in building, pressure washed outside of school, installing soundproofing in cafeteria.
• Lugoff-Elgin High — refurbished kitchen, cafeteria and main office at annex, replaced softball field scoreboard, resurfaced tennis courts, restriped track.
• Lugoff-Elgin Middle — cleaned and restriped entrance and parking area, pressure washed outside of building.
• Midway Elementary — adding on to existing car rider line and adding parking spaces, painted main hallway.
• North Central Elementary — creating overflow parking area, installed irrigation system and seeded play field.
• North Central High — helped with installing new ROTC storage building and new baseball batting cage, resurfaced tennis courts, restriped track.
• North Central Middle — painted front and sides of school, painted cafeteria, replaced carpet in office areas.
• Pine Tree Hill Elementary — installing new security camera system, steam cleaned multi-purpose room carpet.
• Stover Middle — re-keying inside doors, repaired gym bleachers.
• Wateree Elementary — installing soundproofing panels in main entrance corridor and café, painting;
District-wide: replacing and repairing HVAC units.