Funeral services for Brenda Catoe Brown, 75, was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Holly officiated. A burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park followed. A visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to Thiel-Meyer Animal Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020.
Brenda passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. She was born in Waycross, Ga., the daughter of the late Floyd Benjamin and Gaynell Hutchinson Catoe. Brenda was employed by E.I. DuPont as a chemical laboratory technician until she retired.
Brenda is survived by her son, Justin Brown (Amber), of Camden; grandchildren, Kai Rafael Brown, Alexis Lynn Hunter, and Taylor Brooke Sapp; and her sister, Janet Hasty (Clay), of Camden.
Other than her parents and her husband, Lester Allen Brown, she was predeceased by her brothers, William Benjamin “Bill” Catoe and Floyd Edward “Ed” Catoe.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Brown family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
May 12, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.