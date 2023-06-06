‘Blue Star Banner returns
They haven’t been seen for decades, but “Blue Star Banners,” a unique way to honor American soldiers serving in war, are returning.
The American Legion is providing the banners, which were common sights during World War I and II. the single star banners were hunt in the windows of familieis who had a relative serving in war.
The American Legion is hoping the banners will make a comeback to honor the men and women serving the country in the ongoing war on terrorism.
American Legion Blue Star Banners are currently available at B-Kwik Printing at Wateree Plaza in Lugoff; WCAM/WPUB Radio in The Commons of Lugoff and the Chronicle-Independent on West DeKalb Street in Camden. The posters are free of charge, compliments of American Legion Post 195 in Lugoff.
Bill Heil is the commander of Post 195.
“This was a program that was actually instituted during War War I,” Heil said. “Stars in the window represented the number of relatives a family had in the service.”
According to Heil, if the family member serving in war was killed in action, the star was switched to the color gold.
Heil said the American Legion’s national commander, Rick Santos, though of returning to the posters after terrorists struck the United States last September.
“After 9/11, he though this would be a good way for American to honor those serving,” he said. “American Legion Post 195 in Lugoff has taken it on as a project to get this out to the public and have these banners distributed to American families.”
Training against terrorism: Woodward Field serves as base for emergency drill
National Guard members converged on the Kershaw County Airport last week to practice terrorism response techniques.
The S.C. National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction 43rd Civil Support Team (CST) set up a fictitous scenario in which a small plane had been used to transport anthrax from Florida to Woodward Field.
The soldiers’ trianing included teaming up with officers from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to coordinate efforts and employess from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The make-believe scenario the participants were given started with a man who died after an automobile accident, according to Master Sgt. Scott Davis, who invited the training exercise.
Officers were told that the foreign man had recently come into the country through Atlanta International Airport and had rented a house in the Shandon area of Columbia and that he was using an aircraft that was parked on a runway at Woodward Field. They were told that authorities believed the man was in the pharmaceutical business.
In the scenario, the man was in an automobile accident in Columbia and was transported to an emergency room where he got better for a period of time and then got much worse and eventually passed away.
The man in the story had signs and symptoms that were not typical for injuries from a car accident. SLED and DHEC were called to the man’s home where they found trace residue of explosive material and what appeared to be a biolab and also found out about the airplane.
The bomb squad from SLED and the CST were called out to the Kershaw County Airport where the training exercise began. They determined in the scenario that the aircraftr had been flown to Florida twice during the past week.
CFD salutes public works crew for hydrant replacement project
It wasn’t your typical jacket weather Monday as temperatures climbed into the mid-90s.
But members of the Camden Public Works Department’s 12-member water distribution and sewer collection line crew eagerly donned the black jackets embroidered with their name or nickname above the official city of Camden seal.
The jackets were a reward ot the crew from the Camden Fire Department (CFD) for its work in upgrading city fire hydrants. According to Public Works Director Becky Mattey, during the past year and a half, the crew has replaced a total of 150 fire hydrants throughout the city.
The job hadn’t gone unnoticed by the CFD.
“This is just a token of our appreciation for their hard work,” explained Camden Fire Chief John Bowers.
Bowers said it was a job that could have taken many more years to complete.
“This was in addition to their regular work and even their overtime,” Mattye said, “and they really stepped up to the plate to learn new skills. I’m very proud of them.”
Bowers agreed, adding, “It was only through their dedication this got done so fast.”
Mattey explained that her crew had to learn how to use a tool known as a hydrostop in order to cut into the hydrants’ lines to effect the replacements.
Seventy-six of the hydrants were tapped for replacement because of firefighting demands, including the CFD’s adaption of 5-inch hoses to fight fires.
“These were two-outlet hydrants, and we really needed the more modern three-outlet ones with the third outlet for that 5-inch connection,” Bowers said.
The remaining hydrants included those that no shut-off valves on what are known as their “leg” lines — connecting lines from nearby water mains.