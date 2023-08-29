S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson recently announced the Aug. 22 arrest of Benjamin Steve Catoe, 42, of Lugoff, on four charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Police Department, both of which are also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Catoe solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.