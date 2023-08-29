S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson recently announced the Aug. 22 arrest of Benjamin Steve Catoe, 42, of Lugoff, on four charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Police Department, both of which are also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators state Catoe solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.
Catoe is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Catoe is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center without bond for the first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charge, and a total of $55,000 bond on his other charges.