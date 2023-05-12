The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune04/18/2023: 107 Inwood St. West, Bethune — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Redrock Capital LLC, $19,000 for 2.25 acres.
04/18/2023: 3238 Porter Road, Bethune — Catoe Jill B. (tax collector) to Redrock Capital LLC, $11,000 for 1 acre.
04/20/2023: 4305 Porter Road, Bethune — Sheheen, Audrey J. to Sheheen, Sara M., et al, $0 for 48 acres.
04/20/2023: 16 Bywood Drive, Bethune — Sullivan, Dorothy to Sullivan, Dorothy, $5 for 3 acres.
04/21/2023: 2243-B Mill Creek Road, Bethune — Moore, Steven C. to Garbade, Brian, $35,000 for 13.9 acres.
Camden01/31/2023: 2105 Smiths Lawn, Camden — Tickle Hill Investments LLP to Tickle Hill Investments LLC, $5 for one lot.
03/31/2023: 29 Preserve Ave., Camden — Shirey, Larry to Hyatt, Staci Eliane, $42,000 for .7 acre.
04/03/2023: 2705 Stewart St., Camden — city of Camden to Smith, John Paul, $5,325 for one lot.
04/12/2023: 13 Laurel Place, Camden — Kornegay, Aimee Reese to Nelson, Aimee Kornegay, et al, $5 for 1 acre.
04/13/2023: 706 Market St., Camden — Hayes, Maggie T. to Felder, Maggie M. (life estate), $5 for one lot.
04/17/2023: 15 Sterling Green Court, Camden — Braulik, Lisa Diane Carol to Humphreys, Christopher Eric, $239,000 for .66 acre.
04/18/2023: 1810 Lovett Road, Camden — Shumate, Sheryl L., et al, to Shumate, Sheryl Lynn, et al, $5 for 4.38 acres.
04/18/2023: 2521 Bowden Road, Camden — Hinson, Marion B. and Connie B. to Hinson, Connie Burgess, $0 for .3 acre.
04/18/2023: 1805 U.S. 1 North, Camden — Lilic Investments Inc. to Tacos Ray LLC, $85,000 for .73 acre.
04/18/2023: 777 Red Hill Road, Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Redrock Capital LLC, $15,000 for 1 acre.
04/19/2023: 27 Shoal Court, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Piper, Joseph W., $299,990 for .57 acre.
04/19/2023: 807 Kirkland St., Camden — SFR3-070 LLC to Munkacsy, R. Thomas, $155,000 for one lot.
04/19/2023: 1009 Woodlawn Drive, Camden — King, Ethel J. to Singleton Property Investment LLC, $100,000 for one lot.
04/20/2023: 2025-B Brewer Springs Road, Camden --Tidwell, Shelia D. to Pouge, Shadine Scott, $5 for 4.06 acres.
04/20/2023: 434 Frost Road, Camden — Johnson, Cleo Wayne to Johnson II, Charles Andrew, $65,000 for 1.91 acres.
04/20/2023: 1311 Catawba Court, Camden — Sheheen, Francis J. and Audrey to Buchaluk, Karen S., $0 for one lot.
04/20/2023: 152 Southern Oak Drive, Camden — Shrader, Kimberly to Shrader, Kimberly, $0 for .39 acre.
04/22/2023: 1305 Monument Square, Camden — Boykin II, Henry D.to Boykin, Alexandra Heyward, $0 for one lot.
04/22/2023: 1305 Monument Square, Camden — Boykin, Alexandra Heyward to Claremont County LLC, $170,000 for one lot.
04/24/2023: 2373 Haile St. Ext., Camden — Anderson, Mary Hellen to Spring II, C. Steven, $110,000 for one lot.
04/24/2023: 349 Clay Road, Camden — Barfield, Jennifer S. to Barfield, Jennifer S. (life estate), $1 for 1.06 acres.
04/24/2023: 217 Tillman St., Camden — Brown, Edward to Brown, Edward (life estate), $1 for one lot.
04/24/2023: 1920 Law St., Camden — Amerson, J.C. to Amerson, Lisa, $12,000 for one lot.
04/24/2023: 169 Desaussure St., Camden — Mccaskill Jr., Marvin J. to Smyrl, Mary Johansen, $150,000 for one lot.
04/25/2023: 610 Cantey Pkwy., Camden — Funderburk-Williams, Frances to Funderburk, Violet, $5 for one lot.
04/25/2023: 242 Wheeler Road, Camden — Johnson, Cynthia M. to Mitchell Jr., Henry, $0 for 13 acres.
04/25/2023: 242 Wheeler Road, Camden — Mitchell Jr., Henry to Mitchell Jr., Henry, $0 for 13 acres.
04/25/2023: 121 Lausanne Drive, Camden — McDowell, John V. to Rabon, Kimberly Dawn, $0 for one lot.
04/26/2023: 715 King St., Camden — Johnson, Cynthia M. to Mitchell Jr., Henry, $0 for one lot.
04/26/2023: 715 King St., Camden — Mitchell Jr., Henry to Mitchell Jr., Henry, $0 for one lot.
Cassatt04/01/2023: 2417 Providence Road, Cassatt — Thompson, Donald W. and Nancy T. to Barnwell, Nathaniel Elliott, $0 for 15.42 acres.
04/01/2023: 2417 Providence Road, Cassatt — Barnwell, Nathaniel Elliott to Barnwell, John Russell, $0 for 15.42 acres.
04/14/2023: 1957 Lake Elliott Cir., Cassatt — Faulkner, Kristy Amanda to Howard, Zackary, $250,000 for 3.52 acres.
04/18/2023: 1681 Robinson Town Road, Cassatt — Hardin II, Marshall, et al, to Robinson, Daniel, $165,000 for 1.66 acres.
04/20/2023: 2503 Mt. Hebron Road, Cassatt — Moses, Matthew Jordan to Lupo, Stephanie D., $28,000 for 3.5 acres.
04/20/2023: 1375 James West Road, Cassatt — Nichelson Sr., Jimmie R. to Nichelson Sr., Jimmie R., $5 for 3.41 acres.
04/20/2023: 2191 Beaver Dam Road, Cassatt — Copley Jr., Faron Damon to Kepford, David, $195,000 for 1.51 acres.
04/21/2023: 2299 Beaver Dam Road, Cassatt — J.P. Smith Builders LLC to Lopez, Trancito Garcia, $45,000 for 1 acre.
04/21/2023: 1722 Hettie Rickett Road, Cassatt — Lawrence, Ruth Todd to Sunruth225 LLC, $5 for 208.47 acres.
Elgin03/29/2023: 340 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Patterson, Deborah C. and Gordon A. to Patterson, Gordon, $1 for 6.86 acres.
04/17/2023: 21 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Horton, Vontea Fontella, $276,265 for .19 acre.
04/17/2023: 1 Salsburgh Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Melton, Kenneth, $553,240 for .38 acre.
04/19/2023: 17 Weatherfield Drive, Elgin — Patterson, George to Richardson, Henry K., $282,000 for .35 acre.
04/19/2023: 8 Aberdeen Way, Elgin — Gregory, Deborah K. to Walters Enterprises of Columbia LLC, $176,500 for .55 acre.
04/20/2023: 2173 and 2183 Larry Jeffers Road, Elgin — Branham, Carolyn to Rose, Barbara C., $20,000 for a total of 8.25 acres.
04/21/2023: 1201 Wildwood Lane, Elgin — Lightcap, Todd S. to Marsh, Kevin, $575,000 for 3.58 acres.
04/24/2023: 560 Eskie Dixon Road, Elgin — Hunter, Roger and Carolyn J. to Hunter, Carolyn J., $0 for .69 acre.
04/24/2023: 11 Blossom Lane, Elgin — Miller, Thomas R. to Brown, Stanley R., $297,000 for 2 acres.
04/24/2023: 725 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Thomas, Timothy E. and Carole R. to Thomas, Timothy, et al, $0 for 1.12 acres.
04/25/2023: 1425 Haigs Creek Drive, Elgin — Hilton, Lloyd to Hilton, Lloyd, $5 for one lot.
04/25/2023: 677 Watts Hill Road, Elgin — Qualls, Vernon to Qualls, Henrietta, et al, $0 for 1 acre.
Heath Springs04/19/2023: 3281 Stoneboro Road, Heath Springs — Porter, Norman H. and Joyce to Porter, Norman H., $0 for 1.63 acres.
04/19/2023: 3281 Stoneboro Road, Heath Springs — Porter, Norman H. to Valcourt, Brian J., $10,000 for 1.63 acres.
Kershaw02/22/2023: 3850 Coats Road, Kershaw — Coates, Jackie Lee to Coates, Phoebe Outen, $0 for 50 acres.
04/12/2023: 4295-A Fred Gardner Road, Kershaw — Holley, Elizabeth K. to Holley, Charles Mike, et al, $0 for 1 acre.
04/17/2023: 4928 Sandy Grove Road, Kershaw — Tabor, Timothy J. to Tabor, Timothy J., $5 for 32.14 acres.
04/18/2023: 460 Vincent Road, Kershaw — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Fulmer, Dale Kenneth, $6,000 for 3.01 acres.
04/18/2023: 2912 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to DeBruhl, Michael, $4,500 for 1 acre.
04/21/2023: 1168 Neds Creek Road, Kershaw — Melton, Teresa to Catledge, Holly R., $54,800 for 6.71 acres.
04/21/2023: 2894 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Burris, Sarah Lynn to Gause, Richard N., $50,000 for 1 acre.
04/24/2023: 6290 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — C&M Ranches LLC to Reynolds, Jessica Catherine, $175,000 for 17.22 acres.
Liberty Hill03/31/2023: 3644 John G Richards Road, Liberty Hill — Breedon, Alexandra M. to Parkhurst, Tracey Eric, $575,000 for 25.71 acres.
04/24/2023: 2248 White Heron Road, Liberty Hill — Horton Jr., Ward Beecher and Lynda to the estate of Lynda Reid Horton, $0 for one lot.
Lugoff10/13/2022: 1008 Pepper Ridge Court, Lugoff — Kaake, Charles R. and Jo Lynn to Kaake, Jo Lynn, $1 for one lot.
03/21/2023: 705 Wellington Drive, Lugoff — Escudero, Barbara J. to Massey, Tina, $10 for one lot.
03/22/2023: 539 Bob-O-Link Road, Lugoff — Myers, Susan to Myers, William David, $0 for 28.73 acres.
03/22/2023: 620 Finch Court, Lugoff — Alvarez Jr., Saul and Lori R. to Alvarez, Lori R., $5 for .51 acre.
03/30/2023: 164 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Williams, Tameaka Anita, $300,400 for .24 acre.
04/13/2023: 1445 Horsehead Lane, Lugoff — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, $50,000 for 1 acre.
04/17/2023: 420 Oakview Drive, Lugoff — Matthews, William S. and Sandra to Blystone, Richard, $51,500 for 1.6 acres.
04/18/2023: 1374 Longtown Road, Lugoff — Catoe Jill B. (tax collector) to Harvey, Barry, $11,000 for 1 acre.
04/20/2023: 1285 Kellytown Road, Lugoff — Mathis, Chris J. to Brewer III, Jesse R., $215,000 for 1.01 acres.
04/20/2023: 1299 Sand Oak Drive, Lugoff — Miller, Harold L. and Cathy R. to Miller, Harold L., $5 for .75 acre.
04/20/2023: 132 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas, Whittnie O., $303,090 for .25 acre.
04/20/2023: 186 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Smith, Kyle Dylan, $295,090 for .28 acre.
04/21/2023: 117 Lakewood Drive, Lugoff — Conder, R. Justin to Goode, Charles David, $75,000 for .49 acre.
04/24/2023: 701-A Green Pastures Road, Lugoff — Hinson, Melissa Kaye, et al, to Vela, Jose Hugo Alberto, $92,000 for 3.07 acres.
04/24/2023: 514 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — Butler, Alberta B. to Davis Jr., Willie T., $75,000 for 3.93 acres.
04/24/2023: 132-A Ward Road, Lugoff — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church to Chavis, Larry L. $5,000 for one lot.
04/25/2023: 1722 Whiting Way, Lugoff — Lancour, Damarcus A. to Mason, Larry W. $60,000 for 2 acres.
Ridgeway04/17/2023: 933 Jackson Road, Ridgeway — Lenig, Melissa Thorpe to James Jr., Vee., $23,000 for 5.70 acres.
Westville04/18/2023: 2805 and 2812 Kershaw Hwy. and 2802 Knotty Pine Road, Westville — Young, Annie Grace to Young Richard Earl, $0 for a total of 11.47 acres.