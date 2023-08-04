Following seasons in which they each advanced to, at least, the second round of the state playoffs, the Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and North Central volleyball teams will have a busy slate of preseason scrimmages in anticipation of their respective regular season opening matches later this month.
Here is a look at the list of scrimmages and the season openers for all three programs:
Camden
The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a AAA Lower State semifinals appearance last fall and will host a pair of multi-team scrimmages.
Scrimmages: Thursday, Aug. 10 — vs. North Central, Wilson Hall and Westwood (5 p.m.); Thursday, Aug. 17 — vs. Chapin, Gray Collegiate Academy and West Florence (5 p.m.)
Season opener: Thursday, Aug. 24 — @ A.C. Flora (7 p.m.)
Lugoff-Elgin
The Lady Demons are coming off a season in which they received a first round bye and advanced into the second round of the 4A state tournament last fall and will play in a pair of multi-team scrimmages.
Scrimmages: Thursday, Aug. 10 — @ Aiken w/Gray Collegiate Academy (5:30 p.m.); Thursday, Aug. 17 — vs. North Central and Blythewood (4:30 p.m.)
Season opener: Tuesday, Aug. 29 — vs. Dutch Fork (7 p.m.)
North Central
The Lady Knights advanced to the second round of the AA Lower State tournament in 2022 and will play in a trio of multi-team scrimmages.
Scrimmages: Thursday, Aug. 10 — @ Camden w/ Wilson Hall and Westwood (5 p.m.); Monday, Aug. 14 — @ Rock Hill (4 p.m.); Thursday, Aug. 17 — @ Lugoff-Elgin w/Blythewood (4:30 p.m.)
Season opener: Tuesday, Aug. 22 — vs. Thomas Sumter Academy (6:30 p.m.)