Mary Norwood

North Central’s Mary Norwood (15) and the Lady Knights will travel to face in-county rivals Camden and Lugoff-Elgin in preseason scrimmages.

 Tom Didato/C-I

Following seasons in which they each advanced to, at least, the second round of the state playoffs, the Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and North Central volleyball teams will have a busy slate of preseason scrimmages in anticipation of their respective regular season opening matches later this month.

Here is a look at the list of scrimmages and the season openers for all three programs: