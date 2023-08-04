for Virgie Welch Corbett will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, 1112 Fair St., Camden. Co-Pastor Stewart will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service, from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial at Corbett Cemetery
the late William Melton Welch and Susannah Floyd Welch, Virgie died
on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was the widow of Robert Thomas Corbett.
by children, Mary “Susie” Stinney (George) of Dalzell, Judy Ann Knotts (Nathan) of Camden, Myrtle Lee Teal (Mike) of Sumter, Dorothy Mae Boudreaux of Edgefield, William “Bubba” Lee (Marie) of Sumter, Virginia Branham of Bishopville, and Brandy Marie Sherman (Levi) of Edgefield; adopted son, Erazmo Gomez of Sumter; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Liza Anderson of Sumter and Barbara Norton of Sumter.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virgie was predeceased by daughter, Annie Corean Floyd; sisters, Mamie Lee and
Janie Lee Welch; brothers, Layton Welch, William Welch, and Jackson Clem Welch; and sons-in-law, Doug Branham, Tracy Teal, and Curly Boudreaux.
The family would like to sincerely thank the NHC staff for the love and care shown to Virgie.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.