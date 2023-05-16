CAMDEN — Graveside service for Gloria Hindman Clements, 90, will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Quaker Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 17 or First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Mrs. Clements, wife of the late Andrew Frederick Clements, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Fort Lawn, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Clyde Judson Hindman and Shirley Robertson Hindman. She was a member of Camden First Baptist Church where she sang in the Silvertones Choir. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing with children and catering.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane Robinson of Camden and Phyllis Clements of Camden; son, Andy Clements (Dian) of Huntsville, Ala.; sister, Hazel Burrows; brothers, William Hindman and John Earl Hindman; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and she leaves her devoted canine companion Roscoe who has always been by her side. She was predeceased by a son, Bobby Clements; sisters, Joye Broome and Shirley Wright; and brothers, Judson Hindman and Glenn Hindman.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.