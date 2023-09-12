Kershaw County Council is already meeting again tonight, but something special took place during its last meeting, on Aug. 22 that a number of people won’t soon forget.
For many years almost up until his death last October at the age of 71, Sidney Butler came to numerous council meetings, usually to do one of three things: bring up something he felt needed council’s attention, advocate for people like himself who live with epilepsy and other disabilities, or simply to take in what was happening and report back to others he met while walking through the county.
On Aug. 22, council unanimous issued a proclamation remembering Butler in conjunction with the Gentlemen’s Club of Lugoff that reads as follows:
“Whereas, Sidney Butler’s tireless dedication, commitment, and advocacy on behalf of people with epilepsy assisted in the passing of S.353, a joint [S.C. General Assembly] resolution to assist those with epilepsy; and
“Whereas, Mr. Butler was a pillar in the community by attending council and utilities meetings on a regular basis; and
“Whereas, Mr. Butler walked tirelessly throughout the community sharing what he had learned at the meetings with everyone he came in contact with; and
“Whereas, Mr. Butler will be remembered by his saying: ‘If you can’t run, then walk, and if you can’t walk, then crawl; whatever it takes to keep moving.’
“Now, therefore be it resolved, this 22nd day of August 2023, Kershaw County Council joins the Gentlemen Club of Lugoff, South Carolina, in remembering Sidney Butler.”
The proclamation then lists the club’s founders, John Goodwin, Ellis Nelson; President Joe Counts, Vice President Reggie Kennedy, Secretary Ernest Nelson, Treasurer Norman Nelson, Assistant Treasurer Herman Salmon, Chaplain Brady Murphy, all of its member; and Butler’s siblings, Boykin Butler, Bettye Butler, Aserine Butler, Alfreda Butler, and Alberta Nelson.
A S.C. Senate Resolution in 2007 also recognized Butler for his work getting S.353 passed, and he was also recognized as the 2007 Advocate of the Year by the Epilepsy Foundation of South Carolina.
S.353 — the “S” stands for the S.C. Senate — was formally passed with joint resolution H.3153, offered by the S.C. House. The combined version called for the establishment of a committee to develop a statewide comprehensive service delivery system for South Carolina citizens with epilepsy. It was signed by then Gov. Mark Sanford, becoming Act No. 168 for that year.
During the council meeting, District 4 Councilman/Vice Chair Jimmy Jones said, “These are memories, guys. I want to say thank you to Mr. Counts for contacting me and introducing me to this wonderful organization, the Gentlemen Club. I’m going to tell you what I miss, real quickly. I miss Sidney Butler coming here and pointing his cane at me. I miss Sidney Butler when I’d pick him up on the side of the road — he’s be fussing at me. I’d say, ‘Sidney, I’m giving you a ride, and you’re fussing at me.’ And he’d say, ‘Well, I want to make sure you’re right.’ He was a good man; well-respected in this community. He and I were the same age and I’m honored to be able to sit here tonight before you, family and friends, with this proclamation.”
District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., who seconded Jones’ motion to issue the proclamation as read by Chairwoman Katie Guinn, also had a few words about Butler.
“Sidney Butler was a man of character, honor, respect, dignity, and most of all, consistency,” Tucker began. “If he wanted something, you could bank on it that he would work on it and you can tell him one, two, three, five times — it did not matter — if he believed it was good for the people of Kershaw County, he continued to push his way. And I do miss that. I miss that tremendously.
“I remember when I was a highway patrolman, Sidney at that time was working at the Holiday Inn for my mother where she did her chef work. I happened to see Sidney on the side of the road and I wasn’t busy, so I pulled over and picked him up and Sidney said, ‘You going to arrest me?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m just giving you a ride. I happen to know you through my mother and I know your good people…’ And he said, ‘I’ll get in the back.’ And I said, ‘No, no, no. This is highway patrol; you ride in the front. First class.’ And from that day forward, any time I would see Sidney at Walmart or even at the council meetings, when he was able to come, I would give him a ride, but you did not want mess with Sidney. Sidney had bear claws for hands. They were that thick, and they were like vice grips. If he ever grabbed you or shook your hand, you knew you had a real ‘man hand’ in your hand.”
Tucker said that in his older years, Butler was still as strong as he had been during his own younger days.
“I sorely miss him. You all keep his memory going, because he was just a primary example of what citizenship could be and can be,” Tucker concluded.
Following a photograph being taken with council and the rest of the Gentlemen’s Club, Counts spoke about Butler, who was a member of the club.
“We thank you. We thank you from our hearts for what you’ve done for us and a special thanks to Councilman Jimmy Jones. We approached him and he helped us carry this through,” Counts said, adding the rest of council and Clerk of Council Hanna Parler as well. “To speak of Sidney — everybody knows Sidney. Everybody loves Sidney. Everybody thought the world of Sidney. Sidney would remind me of the leader, Moses, in the Bible days — he didn’t have any transportation, but he walked. And he also said, ‘I don’t speak clearly and I speak slowly,’ but whatever he said, he was like E.F. Hutton: Everybody listened.”
Counts said that he worked out of the area for many years, but whenever he came home, the first person he would find would be Butler so that the other man could bring him up to date on what was happening in the county and the community.
“The only thing I regret about this is, is that we didn’t do it while Sidney was alive, but as the old saying says, it’s better late than never,” Counts said.
Later, during council briefings, Jones let everyone know that a sign acknowledging Butler’s memory would be placed on the family’s property on Wildwood Lane in Lugoff.
A ceremony was held for that purpose on Sept. 1 with Jones, Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, Kershaw County Coroner David West, members of the gentleman’s club and Butler’s family in attendance.