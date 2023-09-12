Kershaw County Council is already meeting again tonight, but something special took place during its last meeting, on Aug. 22 that a number of people won’t soon forget.

For many years almost up until his death last October at the age of 71, Sidney Butler came to numerous council meetings, usually to do one of three things: bring up something he felt needed council’s attention, advocate for people like himself who live with epilepsy and other disabilities, or simply to take in what was happening and report back to others he met while walking through the county.