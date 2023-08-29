An unfortunate last chapter

The unfortunate last chapter of the Camden Burials/Honoring Heroes is a lesson to consider as we look to America 250, the 2026 celebration of our country’s founding. May we learn the difference between privacy and secrecy. There could have been public notice that a solemn burial would be private, directed by the Army with a small representative group in attendance: city, county, Historic Camden, Camden Archives and Museum, Revolutionary War Visitors Center, Daughters of the American Revolution, Kershaw County Historical Society, and S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust.