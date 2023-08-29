An unfortunate last chapter
The unfortunate last chapter of the Camden Burials/Honoring Heroes is a lesson to consider as we look to America 250, the 2026 celebration of our country’s founding. May we learn the difference between privacy and secrecy. There could have been public notice that a solemn burial would be private, directed by the Army with a small representative group in attendance: city, county, Historic Camden, Camden Archives and Museum, Revolutionary War Visitors Center, Daughters of the American Revolution, Kershaw County Historical Society, and S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust.
We were all thrilled by the brilliance of the Army’s presence in April, and yet we need to be careful about other partners. We should not have yielded to the dominance of the non-local nonprofit organization that elbowed our local steering committee aside to become the only organization to benefit from ticket sales and fundraising in Camden but not for Camden.
For the 250th we’re honored to have Charles Baxley as S.C. chair of the 250th and we have wonderful community experience and teamwork to prepare for a celebration not just of the war, but even more for what it achieved with the vision of our founding fathers and mothers for inclusion and equality.
Kudos to chairwoman Guinn
Kudos to Kershaw Country Chairwoman Katie Guinn for her appropriate concern with the secrecy infecting the belated burials of the Battle of Camden soldiers. For the various non-profits involved to blame the magnificent U.S. Army is the easy way out.
The first duty of non-profits and civic organizations is to create community, an ongoing task requiring discipline, practice, and skill. In this regard nothing is more important than transparency and inclusion — and thanking people who want to be involved.
The cult of secrecy is a cheap way to maintain power — and at what cost?