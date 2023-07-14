Kershaw County Council unanimously passed two resolutions during its meeting Tuesday night officially identifying Projects Creed and Project 1802 as eligible for fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreements. If ordinances are approved on three readings at future meetings, it would mean a total of $282 million in investments for the county resulting in approximately $500,000 in annual FILOT payments.
District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker made the motion to approve the Creed resolution, and thanked Kershaw County Economic Director Jeff Burgess and his staff for their work on bringing “good projects” like Creed and 1802.
“I’m really excited about this thing because — I’m going to steal your term — this will be ‘mailbox money,’ meaning that it won’t be a drag on our sewer, our fire, our trash. It’s clean,” Tucker said. “So, when we can bring these projects in, then that revenue can get spent on other services that we have to provide to our citizens.”
Vice Chairman/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones asked Burgess as to where “things are at” in relation to company actually locating its solar arrays in Kershaw County.”
“This is just one piece of the puzzle for this project start,” Burgess said, referring to the resolutions. “They get the ball rolling and they (the company) will continue to work on the PPA, which is the power purchase agreement, which is part of what they’ve got to do. But they’ve also got to do a connectivity study, and that can take anywhere between 12 to 18 months just to do that part.”
Chairwoman Katie Guinn confirmed with Burgess that the resolutions have the county agreeing to enter FILOT agreements if company actually purchases the land they want for their solar arrays.
“This kind of opens the door for them to move forward,” Burgess agreed.
Jones said he had asked Burgess his question because he wanted to make sure the public understood that the resolutions didn’t mean the solar company was actually coming to Kershaw County yet.
“Very optimistic, Mr. Jones,” Tucker quipped, to which Jones answered, “I am.”
“I am, too,” Tucker said.
“If this helps them come here, then that’s great,” Guinn added, and then asked for the vote on Project Creed, which was unanimous.
She then introduced the Project 1802 resolution, for which District 3 Councilman Shoemake made the motion. During the subsequent discussion, Guinn asked Burgess to explain the difference between the two projects.
“Just the size,” he said. “The first one is a 48-megawatt project, this one (1802) would be a 150-megawatt (project).”
In answering further question, Burgess confirmed — as he had for the Chronicle-Independent in Tuesday’s preview — the two projects are from the same company. He added, however, that they will be on separate properties.
“This will be out in the Cassatt area,” Burgess said, but added that the two properties did not appear to be adjacent to each other based “on the maps.”
The brought about Guinn’s call for the second vote, which was unanimous as well.
Operation Picnic Table
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, Greg Outen, a retired master sergeant, made a public presentation about what he called “Operation Picnic Table.” The project would entail making an addition to the Wateree River Veterans Park on the Lugoff side of the river near U.S. 1 South.
“If you drive by our veterans park by the river, it’s looking a little bare and a little desolate,” Outen said. “We got a walking trail. I love our flags up there on the hill, but if you look across the field, you really don’t see much.”
Outen identified himself as a member of the Kershaw County Republican Party’s (GOP) outreach committee and said he was appearing Tuesday night to ask council for its approval for the organization to set up new covered picnic tables at the park in honor of veterans from all branches of the military.
“We’re not taking one dime out of the Kershaw County citizens’ pockets. This will be a donation project — private and corporate — for community beautification and to honor all our veterans,” Outen said.
One of the project’s goals, which he showed off through his own drawings, is to have at least part of the project completed by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, which falls on a Saturday this year.
“This may be a two-phase process. We’ve got fundraisers for bricks to in honor or in memory of veterans past and present,” Outen said.
He said an elevated and lighted American flag — under the control of the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) — would serve as the central focal point for the five proposed industrial-grade picnic tables. Outen indicated existing tables could be used while waiting to raise the necessary funds for the new tables.
Each picnic/shelter would represent each branch of the military except for the U.S. Space Force, which Outen said still operates under the auspices of the Air Force. Each branch’s seal will be inlaid in the front of each shelter.
“We met with parks and rec last week and I think we have their unanimous support,” Outen said. “Their requests and constructive criticism were greatly appreciated and, upon their request, the KC GOP will be reaching out to the Democratic Party in aid of this project. And multiple VFWs (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and American Legions are on board already with us. This is not politics; this is for the veterans and our community.”
Outen said the project will entail benches around the trails for visitors, and that the entrance to the picnic trailway will be level so that it is handicapped accessible and to reduce the chance of any tripping hazards.
“We’ll be reaching out to our community for volunteers. We’ll be using our Boy Scouts, our Girl Scouts, high school students that are looking for hours, ROTCs from all county schools and the list goes on,” he said.
Outen said long-term goals include having murals made representing each respective military branch on the shelter structure, the sale of memorial bricks, and a playground for children. He also said that while the KC GOP will maintain the finished project, if PARD wished to rent out the area, “that’s on them; we’re fine with that.”
“We could have a place, you know, just to sit down and eat lunch or maybe we could sit down on the 4th of July and have a fireworks … who knows,” Outen said.
Jones, who had placed Outen on the agenda, said he had spoken to several PARD commissioners who said they thought the proposal was a “great idea; they liked it.” He asked the county administrator and county attorney to work together on the details of how Outen’s proposal could be worked out for council’s approval.
Tucker, the lone Democrat on council, noted Outen’s mention of reaching out the county’s Democratic Party. He asked Outen to get with him if no one else from the Democratic Party got back with him.
“I think this is a very, very important project that we can do together and keep Washington, D.C., out of Kershaw County,” Tucker said, to which Outen replied he had planned on reaching out to Tucker himself.
In answering questions from Shoemake and District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe, Outen indicated that the project could cost around $25,000 on the “low end” but would like to go to as much as $45,000, and that bricks would likely be sold for $50 each.
RV camps/parks
Also Tuesday, council unanimously voted in favor of a motion by Shoemake to have County Administrator Danny Templar ask the county’s planning and zoning commission to come up with an amendment to a portion of a county ordinance government time limits at camps and RV parks.
As Shoemake explained, the current time limit for campers and recreational vehicles to be parked at camps and RV parks is three months. That, he said, required the owners of a recently opened RV park past Doby’s Mill Elementary School to “jump through hoops” to become operational despite the fact that an already existing RV park also on S.C. 12 having been grandfathered in when the three-month time limit became effective. Shoemake said a previous iteration of council created the time limit so that RV and camper sites wouldn’t, effectively, turn into mobile home parks.
Shoemake’s motion was for the time limit to be extended to nine months, and add in a record-keeping clause.
Following a bit of discussion involving Shoemake, Jones and District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell, the motion was changed for planning and zoning to make the determination as to whether or not to recommend the nine-month time limit or do away with a time limit altogether.
Tucker argued that having no time limit could end up attracting people the county would not want as “residents,” but ultimately voted in favor of Shoemake’s motion to see what planning and zoning would come up with.
In other business, council voted unanimously on second readings of three ordinances rezoning 2.58 acres on Tickle Hill Road, 6.3 acres on Ridgeway Road (for a Dollar General), and 46 acres adjacent to the Carolina Motorsports Park on Kershaw Highway.
Council also voted to enter an executive session near the end of Tuesday’s meeting that was added to the agenda on a motion by Jones at the beginning of the meeting when council considered its agenda. The executive session took place prior to council briefings near the end of the meeting and was called to deal with a “personnel matter.”