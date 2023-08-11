The French resistance smuggled Collette both into and out of Paris by hiding her on a train in a hidden cavity of logs on a rail car. She came to Paris to be with her sister who was having a baby and carried the fear and memory of seeing the German boots checking the train all of her life.
Collette was born in Alexandria, Egypt. Her father was a Christian scholar and was in the import-export business who worked hard to improve relations between Muslims and Christians. The family eventually moved to Nice, France.
When the Germans defeated the French, they left part of France unoccupied which was called Vichy France. When the Americans invaded North Africa, they had to fight Vichy forces and also had to worry that Franco would not bring the Spanish in on the side of Germany.
With the exception of our combat veterans most Americans have always enjoyed “Freedom of Fear,” but not those people who lived in occupied countries. The Italians eventually occupied Nice, but then the Germans arrived with their Gestapo police. The Gestapo had “protective authority” and no judicial review recourse. They could arrest you for no reason and yank out your fingernails or put you in their wooden tub.
Life was difficult under German rule. Any French resistance action would be met by the Germans arbitrarily choosing 10 citizens to be publicly shot.
Collette’s family had to hide her younger brothers so that they would not be sent to a labor camp. There was little if any gas, sugar, meat or butter. The Germans were not fond of rutabagas, so the families would use a scalpel to hide the butter inside the rutabagas and the French had to eat a lot of rutabagas. Collette was a nurse with long hours and, as with many French, had to worry about curfews and unscheduled road blocks.
When the Americans liberated Nice, Collette got the opportunity to play tennis and one day she caught the eye of a young farmer from Westville. Cupid shot the arrow and Collette became the bride of Howard Truesdale. The Truesdales settled in Kershaw County and Howard became the most knowledgeable sweet potato farmer in the state with many government officials visiting for advice. The kids would work sometimes to midnight to get the trucks loaded,
And the kids had a French brush with their names, Raleigh Ann, Patrick, Maria, Briggette, Anita, Dominique, Catherine, Francois, and Phillipe. Most of the girls attended Sacred Heart College.
Collette never got a driver’s license and once, when forgotten, walked home from Belk. Her nurse’s license was not recognized, so she volunteered with the Red Cross, at church camps, substituted, and found her special place working with a true passion needs children. The Truesdale clan has been an asset to our county.
Thank you for your attention.
Buster Beckam is a Camden resident and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.)