The French resistance smuggled Collette both into and out of Paris by hiding her on a train in a hidden cavity of logs on a rail car. She came to Paris to be with her sister who was having a baby and carried the fear and memory of seeing the German boots checking the train all of her life.

Collette was born in Alexandria, Egypt. Her father was a Christian scholar and was in the import-export business who worked hard to improve relations between Muslims and Christians. The family eventually moved to Nice, France.