Community Announcements
• Mt. Moriah Outreach Inc., 813 Broad St., is holding a third “Day of Giving” today from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Examples of items to be given away include clothing, shoes and housewares while supplies last. Everything is free and is given away as is. Those in need are asked to be mindful of others — no boxes are allowed and the items are not meant for resale. Those needing items must be present — no exceptions. This is a walk-through event only: cars must park in the rear lot by entering through the York Street lot.
• Goodale State Park, 650 Park Road, east of Camden, will hold its first Sun Rise Photography event, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 29. There will be an opportunity to capture the park’s beauty just before the sun rises. The group will safely explore the shoreline for great photo opportunities of reflections in the water, and the beautiful colors of the sky during the golden hour, including through the park’s cypress trees. Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m., and once that happens, there will be opportunities to capture the park’s diverse wildlife and vibrant spring colors.
• Those planning to attend should wear appropriate footwear for uneven terrain; a flashlight is optional. Any camera is welcome, and the group will meet at 6 a.m. in the main parking lot. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, email the Friends of Goodale State Park at GoodaleStateParkFriends@gmail.com, or visit the group on Facebook (Friends of Goodale).
• The United Way of Kershaw County’s Community Garden Program will host a spring garden workshop led by Clemson Extension Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator Jackie Jordan this Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at the Community Garden, Ready, Set, Vegetable Patch, located on the tennis courts by the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department, 1042 West DeKalb St. in Camden. No registration is required and the event is open to the public.
• The Kershaw County Music Association (KCMA), an affiliate of the Arts Center of Kershaw County, will hold its general spring meeting on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. in the Douglas Reed House on the Arts Center campus, 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. All current KCMA members are asked to attend in order to cast a ballot for the upcoming year. The meeting is open to anyone wishing to become a KCMA member or who is interested in the musical happenings around Kershaw County. There will be live music, lively conversation and refreshments will be served.
• The Camden Junior Welfare League (CJWL) is hosting an antique, vintage and artisan Garden Party Market on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7 on the campus of the Camden Shrine Club, 1379 Kershaw Hwy. (U.S. 521) north of Camden. More than 20 vendors will display vintage items, antiques, original art and handmade, quality artisan wares over the course of the two days, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. All proceeds will benefit the youth of Kershaw County. General admission to the Garden Party Market is $5 per person, Guests 21 and over are invited to enjoy the “Wine Party” ticket, which includes a leisurely tasting of six wines, hand picked by Garden Party sponsor Broad & Vine.