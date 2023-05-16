This win was even bigger than the first.
After having defeated Cheraw, 5-3, in the final game of the Region 5-AA and regular season, the North Central baseball team knocked the host Braves from the AA Lower State championship tournament with a 5-1 win in a Saturday afternoon matinee in Chesterfield County.
The victory for the Knights came on the heels on Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in first round action.
NC traveled to meet rival Andrew Jackson in Monday’s elimination game with the winner having to travel to and defeat Oceanside Collegiate twice on Wednesday in order to advance into the AA state championship series.
NC head coach Brandon Faulkenberry sent junior Dylan Smith to the mound Saturday. The right-hander gave up the lone Cheraw run of the game and the first run of the contest with a fielders’ choice in the bottom of the second.
NC answered by scoring a pair in the third with Colin Jordan’s bases-loaded walk plating the second and winning run.
Smith went the first four frames for the Knights, allowing one run on five hits with one strikeout before giving way to Cade Branham, who went the final three innings. Branham was credited with the three-inning save.
Offensively, NC collected eight hits with Ethan Sheffield and Patten Hood having a pair each.
Last Thursday, the Knights trailed, 4-0, heading into the seventh inning against Oceanside Collegiate before scoring twice in the final frame.
Faulkenberry said his squad was its own worst enemy against a Landshark squad which came into the game ranked eighth in the state among baseball teams of all classifications.
“We left too many base runners on and in scoring position,” Faulkenberry said. “On defense, we had two bad reads on pop flies and an error in the infield and we made two base-running mistakes, as well. I’m not saying this lightly, but we should have won the game.”
OCA scored three runs in the fourth innings which was enough for starting pitcher Chase Jaringan who went the first five innings, scattering six hits while fanning nine batters.
The Knights scored twice in the seventh off relievers Ryan Freeh and Jake Klein.
NC had seven hits on the night in Mount Pleasant with Landan Anderson, Ashton Brazell and Hood each having two-hit games.
Colt Babic, an eighth-grade, received the mound start for NC and the right-hander went the first three innings.