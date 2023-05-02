During its April 25 meeting, Kershaw County Council voted on first readings by title only of the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget and millage ordinances. It also voted on a list of budgetary priorities associated with the budget.
The vote by title only on the FY 2024 budget was 6-1, with District 4 Councilman/Vice Chair Jimmy Jones voting against. Jones said he voted against the budget because he does not believe in by-title only readings.
“I feel like we’re only having two full readings of the budget,” Jones said of the budget process, whereby full readings are only done on second and third/final readings. “I know it’s legal, but I just don’t like it.”
County Administrator Danny Templar confirmed for District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., who is chairman of the council’s finance committee, that the budget on first reading did not contain any tax or fee increases.
“I would say it’s lean in its current form,” Templar said. “It is independent of any other funds besides what revenue is typically coming in from the tax revenue and fee revenue, so there’s no other funding mechanism to make this budget balance.”
Templar also confirmed that the budget in its current does not include ARPA money.
“We said that last year, too,” Jones interjected, “and on second reading and third readings, we had millage increases.”
Tucker, however, said that the finance committee will be bringing all recommendations on the budget and millage on May 9 while second reading of the ordinances would not take place until council’s May 23 meeting.
Templar, meanwhile, confirmed for Chairwoman Katie Guinn that the budget was not quite in its complete form on April 25. He said there were just a few items left to clear up after some tweaks that day, primarily concerning quotes for potential capital projects.
Guinn said she would prefer the full budget be available on first reading, as Jones suggested, but that it was not feasible under the timeline used this year. She said based on her interpretation of state law, all ordinances, including those concerning the budget and millage, should be full readings and not by title only.
Responding to a comment from Jones, Templar said the problem with starting the budget process even earlier than was done this year is getting vendors to honor quotes for capital projects for longer lengths of time than has usually been the case. It is, however, something he said he and staff would look at for next year when preparing the FY 2025 budget.
District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell said he agreed with Jones, but noted that Jones had championed the creation of the finance committee, and that its three members needed to be allowed to do their job.
“I trust our finance committee, so I don’t have an issue of reading this in first reading by title only tonight. I think it was a … smart move and I like the new format,” Brazell said.
Jones said he never stated he didn’t trust the finance committee, but only wished they could have started earlier so there could be three full readings.
Turning to the proposed FY 2024 millage, Tucker explained that what happened in previous years, especially for the 2023 fiscal year budget was “a little scary.”
“You kind of did your budget and you start spending, because July 1 is the fiscal year for our local government — state, county and city — and you don’t have the millage set on what it’s going to be and you’ve got to approve that,” Tucker said. “If for some reason council decides you want to do something crazy and not approve the millage … to cover the bills, then you wrote a check that this body can’t cash. So, we decided we would like to see millage set along with the budget cycle. It makes a lot of sense, a lot of counties do it and a lot of counties do it the other way as well.”
Tucker said he has seen this done both ways in Kershaw County, but tends to like this way more, because it also allows tax notices to be sent out earlier.
The vote came down, 6-1, with Jones again voting against the first reading by-title only.
Later in the meeting, council voted on its list of goals for FY 2024, focusing primarily on its high priority goals for funding. Those goals included detention center upgrades; dispatch/911 improvements, including an increase in full-time employees with higher starting salaries; authorizing increases for 30 employees making only $11 per hour or less; sheriff’s office issues, including courthouse security and more full time employees, including two detectives, one narcotics officer, one investigator and four road deputies; parks and recreation matters, including completing work at the KC West and Larry Doby complexes, facilities upgrades and maintenance, ADA compliance and a focus on recreation tourism; internet technology matters, including improved cybersecurity; first responder issues concerning EMS, exploring the replacement of facilities, fleet maintenance, and first responder radios; a sewer study; and humane society facility upgrades and/or replacement.
Templar said he crafted the budget without American Recovery Program Act (ARPA) funds, treating them as “icing on the cake,” leaving items to be funded by normal budgetary means, such as tax revenue and fees.
Jones motioned for a medium goal of replacing first responder vehicles to be moved to higher priority status over any improvements for parks and recreation facilities. Brazell seconded the motion, saying he felt that money being donated by MUSC Health and the Health Services District of Kershaw County for recreation upgrades would free up the budget to focus on the first responder vehicles.
Brazell further amended Jones’ motion to include a new attorney for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, saying it would be more efficient to have an attorney prosecute misdemeanors than tying up deputies. District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson seconded Brazell’s motion. District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake said that some counties follow Brazell’s idea while others do not, and said that — from a finance committee viewpoint --adding full-time employees (FTEs) would be difficult in the upcoming budget cycle.
“I think in a growing community, with more people and, unfortunately, more crime, I don’t want to handcuff our sheriff from being able to prosecute who he needs to prosecute,” Brazell explained. “Maybe [there’s] a first-time or second-time for DUI walking the street because an attorney got him off on a technicality when we didn’t have representation. I think this is important.”
Jones, Shoemake and Brazell discussed the pros and cons of having the county attorney assist the sheriff’s office with prosecuting such crimes. Shoemake argued that county attorneys are typically brought in for larger issues and that it would likely be more expensive to have the county attorney deal with such lower offenses than to hire a separate attorney to focus on just those issues.
“I love the idea of having an attorney as a theoretical option, I just don’t know if we have the money for an FTE,” Shoemake said. “My only issue with moving priorities is that we had the whole budget retreat and voted. I totally understand what you’re saying, it’s just that I’m a little reluctant to go back and revisit what we spent several days voting on from a priority perspective. I’m a little reluctant to do that as a procedural matter, but I would love for the sheriff to have an attorney.”
Brazell said that if council was willing to consider Jones’ original motion to move the first responder vehicles to high priority, that adding the sheriff’s attorney position was also something council should consider.
Guinn said she was not sure she could justify Brazell’s request because Sheriff Lee Boan had not done so in his budget request.
“He said he mainly has a lot of FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests and having an attorney handling those would be beneficial. I can’t move that when we have people in the county making $11 an hour, for example, on the high priority list,” Guinn said. “The second point is if everything’s a priority, nothing’s a priority, so I would like to keep the attorney where it is, unless there is a super-compelling reason that the sheriff’s (office) needs its own attorney.”
Answering a question from Guinn, Shoemake said that “just to be fair,” he needed to point out that Boan did say that if he could “wave a wand,” he did list an attorney as one of his top requests.
Guinn then asked Brazell if he knew how many cases would be cleared if the sheriff’s office had an attorney.
“I know from a general statement that the court system is completely and totally backed up and the solicitor’s office said they were not going to be able to help us with any misdemeanors,” Brazell said. “The sheriff had indicated to me that (he’s) going to be depending on (his) deputies coming off the road from patrolling to serve time in court, which is going to hurt them in their ability to serve our community. Is it perfect? I’m not sure, but he indicated to me and I think he indicated to Councilman Shoemake that this was important to him. We could at least address it between now — we’ve got a month — and see if it is that important. I think it’s a valid situation, I really do.”
Tucker called the discussion a “rabbit hole.”
“It makes no sense to have a retreat if we’re going to start flip-flopping what we did,” he said. “These were the priorities that the people (who) came put up on that wall and this is where the cookie crumbles fell. There wasn’t any magic in it. Did you all skew the numbers, somehow, Mr. Templar, when you came up with the tallies? So they are what they are. I’m in total favor of leaving the priorities the way they are. Now, if it’s something that is medium priority that happens to catch the eye of council and we need to move it over or fund it — none of this is funded other than the radios we just funded — so, if you want to move it, fine. That’s the way to move it: fund it. Come up with a funding mechanism and fund it.”
Tucker then turned to District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe, noting his previous law enforcement service, and asked if he prosecuted his own cases on the magistrate level.
“When did that quit?” asked Tucker, not giving Catoe a chance to answer. “Highway patrol gets off from wrecks to go to court to prosecute cases. When did that stop? I’m lost, and I’m ready to vote, Madam Chair.”
Guinn then called for a vote on Brazell’s amendment to Jones’ amendment for the sheriff’s attorney position to be included in the move to high priority status. Only Brazell, Jones and Tomlinson voted in favor, with all others opposed, so the motion failed.
Guinn followed with a call for a vote on Jones’ original amendment for the purchase of two additional ambulances and one chassis for EMS, and two sheriff’s vehicles to be moved from medium to high priority. That vote came out favorably with only Tucker and Shoemake voting against.
That left Guinn to then call for the vote on the overall priority list, which was unanimous.
Council also unanimously accepted a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fund a recruitment and retention officer with training duties for the Kershaw County Fire Service (KCFS). KCFS Chief Will Glover said the SAFER grant will fund the position for four years at a total cost of $300,000, including salary and benefits. Glover said that while the county is under no obligation to keep the position filled after the grant period, the KCFS’ intention is to continue funding the position through natural growth and/or line item adjustments. He said this would be a new position, with its duties currently split among several employees, and that the KCFS can reapply for the grant at the end of the four-year period. Glover also said the person hired for that position would be available for shared training with Lugoff Fire-Rescue and the Camden Fire Department.
Tomlinson asked for Templar to seek out information from counties that have full-time grant writers that are similar to Kershaw County in terms of population and provided services in an effort to determine if a grant writer position would be feasible here.
Also Tuesday, Ken Lillard, of the Kershaw County Flyers Club, made a public presentation concerning the Kershaw County Science Park on Park Road east of Camden. Lillard and another member said the club had been active at the park for 28 years, and thanked council for providing a covered shelter, picnic tables, work benches, and more to the park in recent years. They said the club foundered a bit after 2015, but has seen a resurgence since the improvements were made, with membership numbers going “through the roof,” especially after the county installed a matte runway. They said they hope to grow its membership even further and bring people from outside the county with events that would, hopefully, get them to stay the weekend in Kershaw County.
Following some comments from Catoe regarding the maintenance of recreational facilities during council briefings, Guinn asked Templar for an update on the progress with facilities in the northern part of the county. Templar said “significant” progress has been made, with baseball fields beginning to look more like their counterparts in Camden and the West Wateree area of the county. Tin dugout roofs are being replaced, and new aluminum benches being installed at Mt. Pisgah, with additional field work and new bases installed. At Westville, wooden dugout benches have been removed and replaced with aluminum, along with repainted basketball goals and backboards, and rims will be installed soon. In the West Wateree, KC West is in the process of obtaining adult-sized American with Disabilities Act and special needs swings and other playground equipment.
Guinn also announced that the S.C. Infrastructure Investment Board has awarded $409,642 to the town of Bethune for its water tank rehabilitation project, $10 million to the city of Camden for water system upgrades, $4.5 million to the Bethune Water Company for system improvements, $10 million to Kershaw County for wastewater treatment plant improvements and expansion, and another $10 million to the Kershaw County and Lee County Water Authority for new water lines and an elevated tank.
In his administrator briefing, Templar said that thanks to a gentleman who spoke during public comment approximately a month ago, the county is launching a county-wide assessment of all of its bridges to see what can be done to make improvements.
In other business, council:
• proclaimed April 30 through May 7 as Stewardship Week, honoring the Kershaw County Conservation District;
• unanimously approved second reading of an extended fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Canfor/New South; and
• unanimously approved an extension of an existing industrial multi-park with Fairfield County;
At the end of the meeting, council entered a brief executive session for two legal briefings concerning a potential legal claim and regarding a proposed contractual arrangement.