The current owner of 1113 and 1115 Broad St., the former Blake & Ford building close to the Kershaw County Courthouse, is seeking approval of a “Bailey Bill” application that — if approved — would see the city freeze its assessed property value for 15 years once a rehabilitation project there is complete. This would prevent any increase in the amount of property taxes collected from the property during those 15 years.
The building was once home to DeLoache Motor Company.
According to the application, submitted by Rebel’s Roadhouse LLC, owner Rob Brown is undertaking an estimated $1.2 million worth of renovations to the $420,000 building, far exceeding the 20% minimum necessary for Bailey Brill approval, with both exterior and interior work being performed.
Plans include a new roof, cleaning and repainting of exterior brick, restoring windows and restoring the storefront to its original appearance, new exterior doors, and numerous interior renovations.
The Camden Historic Landmarks Commission (CHLC) unanimously voted to recommend council approve the application.
In other business, council will:
• Consider issuing a proclamation recognizing the CHLC;
• Consider proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child;
• Hear quarterly reports from 12 city departments;
• Consider second reading of an ordinance authorizing agreements for S.C. Local Revenue Services; and
• Consider first reading of an ordinance annexing 1507 Hasty Road, which is across the street from Camden Middle School, which is inside the city limits.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.