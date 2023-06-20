For the first time in some two years, the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team finds itself mired in a mild losing streak.
Post 17, the defending southeast region champion, dropped its second straight game last Friday when host Richland Post 215 scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh — with the winning tally coming in on a passed ball — to take a 3-2 victory over KC in a game played at Falcon Field at A.C. Flora High School.
The loss dropped Stephen Carmon’s squad to 4-2 overall and in League 3 play. Post 215, which avenged a 7-0 loss at the hands of the 17ers on opening night, improved to a League 3-best 6-1.
For three innings, KC starter Mason Williams and 215’s Charles Flake traded throwing blanks before the hosts pushed across the night’s first run in the fourth when Caleb Gipson drew a two-out walk and later scored from third on a balk.
KC evened things with a run in the fifth when Luke Duncan reached on a one-out error before moving to second on a Riley Ward ground out.
Duncan made it a 1-1 game when he came in from second when a Brent Gibbs grounder to second base was played into a two-base error.
The 17ers took their first lead of the night in the top of the seventh as Duncan worked his way to a leadoff walk and advanced to second when Ward’s sacrifice bunt was played into an error. A double-play ball followed with Duncan hustling home from second base with the go-ahead run.
Richland looked to be in trouble as KC reliever John Rollings retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh. Julian Scott was then intentionally walked before Cannon Dorsey sent an RBI double to center to even things at 2-2. Gipson was then issued an intentional walk to set up a force play at any base. Dorsey and Gipson moved into scoring position before a passed ball allowed Dorsey to score the winning run.
KC out-hit the hosts, 5-4, with Richland committing five errors in the field to the 17ers’ one. Cobe Evans was the only P-17 batter to have a two-hit night.
Williams, a lefty, worked the first five frames, allowing one run on three hits while fanning seven.
Rollings went the next 2.1 innings before Alex Simmons was brought on in the middle of the bottom of the seventh.
Keeping POSTed: With the League 3 season reaching or, in some cases, having met or run past the half-way pole — in a 12-game campaign, Richland 215 tops the six-team circuit with a 6-1 mark followed by KC Post 17 at 4-2. Chapin-Newberry is next at 2-3 followed by Lexington (2-4) and West Columbia (2-5) … KC and Richland Post 215 will play one more game which is on tap for Tuesday, June 27 in Camden.