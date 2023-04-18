Funeral services for Ruth Mason Nygaard will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Taylor Wells will officiate. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kershaw County Humane Society, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020.
Ruth M. Nygaard passed away on April 14, 2023, at her home. The daughter of Sammy and Flora G. Mason, she was born July 29, 1944, in McCormick County. She graduated from Columbia Commercial College to work as a secretary for the South Carolina Highway Commissioner until she assumed the power secretary position for E.I. DuPont in Camden in 1966. She retired after 30 years of service in 1996.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Medina Nygaard. She was predeceased by her parents and only son, Christopher Paul Nygaard.
