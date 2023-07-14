Thirteen members of the Camden High School Class of 1959, and some of their spouses, returned to Camden on the first day of summer, June 21, for their 64th reunion. The festivities took place in Proctor Hall during which they learned about the home’s history, including its origin as The Cedars, built in 1832 by Thomas Durham Salmond and bequeathed to the “Ladies of Camden” in 1955 by Salmond’s granddaughter, Louise C. Proctor.
Along with posing for pictures and enjoying a meal, classmates and spouses sang “Happy Birthday” to two Class of ’59ers who birthdays happen to fall on the same day: Sallie Price DelVecchio and Gene Watts. In addition, they remembered why they are part of “The 1% Age Group” with certain facts, among which were:
• You are the last to remember ration books for everything from gas to sugar to shoes to stoves.
• You can remember milk being delivered to your house early in the morning and placed in the “milk box” on your porch.
• You are the last generation who spent childhood without television; instead, you “imagined” what you heard on the radio. And, with no TV until the 1950s, you spent your childhood “playing outside.”
• There was no Little League.
• Telephones were one to a house, often shared (party lines), and hung on the wall in the kitchen (with no cares about privacy).
• Computer were called calculators; they were hand-cranked.
• Typewriters were driven by pounding fingers, throwing the carriage, and changing the ribbon. “Internet” and “Google” were words that did not exist.
• Newspapers and magazines were written for adults and the news was broadcast on your radio in the evening.
• The radio network expanded from three stations to thousands.
• Parents were suddenly free of the confines of the Depression and war, and they threw themselves into working hard to make a living for their families. You weren’t neglected, but you weren’t today’s all-consuming family focus. They were glad you played by yourselves; they were busy discovering the post-war world.
“If you have already reached the age of 80 years old,” the list intoned, “you have outlived 99% of all the other people currently in the world. You are a 1%-er!”
DelVecchio said that while those who attended the June 21 reunion have accounted for losing 62 members of their class of 137 graduates, they have also found two members who plan on attending next year’s reunion.
With that knowledge in hand, the CHS Class of 1959 is already making plans to return for its landmark 65th reunion at Proctor Hall on June 19, 2024.