All students in the Kershaw County School District will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year as part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.
The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a key allocation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, eliminates the requirement for parents/guardians to fill out Free and Reduced Meal applications for the upcoming school year.
CEP also promotes equity across the district by eliminating out-of-pocket school meal costs for all families.
In addition, the CEP program will make it easier for the district’s dedicated child nutrition staff members to streamline meal service operations and expand reach so that all students are nourished and ready to learn each day.
Parents will no longer be asked to complete a Free and Reduced Meal Application during online registration.
Breakfast and lunch meals follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s guidelines for healthy school meals. The district encourages all students to participate in the school meal programs.
Next year, families that would like to add money to their child’s meal account for the purchase of additional food items during the school year can do so using MySchoolBucks.com or by sending payment to the school.
If you have questions, please contact KCSD Nutrition Services Coordinator Misha Lawyer, at misha.lawyer@kcsdschools.net or (803) 432-8416.