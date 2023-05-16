On May 9, the S.C. State Board of Education (SBE) passed second and final reading approving a measure setting a new requirement for graduating seniors: obtaining a half-credit (.5) by taking a personal finance course. Tonight, the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will consider first reading of two policies formalizing its adoption of the new state standard.
According to a memorandum on the S.C. Department of Education (SCDOE) website, the SBE first approved the new policy back in November 2022 requiring the .5 credit in order to earn a South Carolina high school diploma. In the memo issued in February to district superintendents, instructional leaders, high school principal and others, SCDOE Director of Career and Technical Education and Student Transition Services Dr. Quincie Moore indicated that other, current full credit (1 credit) courses would be identified to meet the graduation requirement.
With the SBE’s final approval earlier this month, state graduation requirements would include the .5 credit for personal finance and 6.5 credits worth of electives, leaving 17 credits to reach the 24-credit graduation requirement. The only other two .5-credit courses are economics and government.
The first policy (IKE) adds the .5 credit for personal finance and requires the development of a high school financial literacy program. Policy IKF-R adds the personal finance .5 credit to the table of unit requirements for graduation. That policy also affects the table of adult education diploma requirements showing the .5 credit for personal finance and updating the electives for adult students to 8.5 credits.
Temporary shortfall
Although it’s anticipated that this will change, at least on paper for the moment, a presentation tonight on the district’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget will show a nearly $603,000 shortfall at the end of the next fiscal year.
The district’s proposed expenditures total $112.42 million, an approximately $9.8 million increase over the current, FY 2023 budget’s projected expenses, and $16.26 million more than FY 2023’s actual expenses to date, with approximately a month and a half left to go in the fiscal year.
The biggest proposed increase on the expense side of the budget is teacher salaries — a $2,500 minimum increase in each “cell” of the teacher salary schedule, which includes other categories, such as, but not limited to, school nurses, guidance counselors, and media specialists.
There will also be a $2.28 per hour minimum increase to each cell of the bus driver salary schedule, a step increase for all eligible employees, a 3% cost of living adjustments for classifications other than teachers and bus drivers, and all classifications of eligible working retirees will move from Step 18 to Step 23.
Teacher salaries are listed in the proposed budget at $44.8 million, nearly $4 more than the approximately $40.8 projected to be spent this year, and around $6.5 million than has actually been spent to date this fiscal year.
The next two major budgetary increases are in insurance and retirement benefits, with projected increases of $1.78 million and $2.13 million, respectively.
The proposed FY 2024 also budget proposes to hire additional staff, necessary due to growth — including special education staff — to maintain staffing ratios. There may also be budget shifts for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund budgeted expenses where possible, and consideration for miscellaneous program expense needs, utilities and facilities maintenance.
The presentation shows, however, that while the district projects to receive an increase in state revenue sources of $7.682 million to $84.58 million, it will see a $1.78 shortfall in local revenue sources, down from $29 million in projected revenue this fiscal year to only $27.24 million in FY 2024.
The total projected FY 2024 revenues, therefore, only come to $111.82 million compared to the $112.24 million worth of expenses. Hence, the nearly $603,000 shortfall.
District Chief Finance Officer Brad Willard noted that while this interpretation is correct, there are several variables involved.
“There has not yet been a budget adopted at the state level,” Willard said. “Also, staffing cuts for vacancies will continue to be fluid for several weeks as decisions are made. With that said, we do anticipate that the shortfall will be eliminated by the time we got to the second/final reading.”
The presentation notes that contracts were only recently collected (on May 10), and that the district’s finance office will continue to review non-salary accounts to identify needs and trends as they reach the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
In other business, trustees will:
• recognize a number of students, teachers and school programs;
• discuss the board’s goals concerning foreign language on the elementary school level; and
• consider entering executive discussion to go over employment matters.
Today’s meeting starts today at 6 p.m. at the district’s offices, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be viewed live by visiting www.kscdschools.net/live.