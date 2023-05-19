The Camden High School Athletic Banquet will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in the CHS gymnasium.
The annual banquet, sponsored each year by the Camden Bulldog Club, recognizes the dedication of Camden High’s student-athletes and coaches. Awards are presented to teams and individuals who have achieved athletic and academic excellence and displayed good sportsmanship.
A catered meal by Old South & Catery will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets to the banquet, priced at $10 each, will be sold only in advance and may be purchased at the CHS Wellness Center. Advance ticket sales for parents and the public will end Monday, May 22. Varsity athletes are provided complimentary tickets by the Bulldog Club. Athletes should pick up their tickets in the Camden High School Library by 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.
Several levels of Camden Bulldog Club membership include complimentary tickets to the banquet. Those are Corporate Platinum (four tickets); Corporate Gold and Corporate (three); Black and Gold (two) and Bulldog Backer (one). Bulldog Pride members must purchase their tickets.
Bulldog Club members should call 425-8937 to reserve their complimentary tickets or email Laura Horton at laura.horton@kcsdschools.net. These tickets may be picked up at the reservation ticket table the night of the banquet.