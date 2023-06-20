During its June 13 meeting, Kershaw County Council approved two pieces of new business, both having to do with the county’s zoning and land development regulations (ZLCR). One of the two votes also dealt with the county’s stormwater ordinance. District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake delivered a preamble to his motion for the first new piece of business.
“In Elgin and the West Wateree, there has been an explosion of high-density single-family residential subdivisions and, before long, high-density residential projects will begin to appear in other areas of Kershaw County,” Shoemake began. “I believe these high-density residential subdivisions are having negative impacts on Kershaw County’s infrastructure by generating high traffic counts on county roads not designated as high-capacity roads, exhausting capacity that’s better directed toward economic development efforts, and flooding our schools with too many students. These high-density projects also place a strain on natural resources by increasing impermeable surfaces and stressing the county’s stormwater system. I believe that Kershaw County should address the negative impacts of high-density single-family residential development by amending the ZLDR to increase the minimum lot size for single-family residential development to 15,000 square feet in all zoning districts. I believe that increasing the minimum lot size to 15,000 square feet will result in more sustainable and desirable land development patterns in Kershaw County and prevent county infrastructure from being overwhelmed.”
With that said, Shoemake motioned for council to direct County Administrator Danny Templar to coordinate with Planning and Zoning Director Joey Adams-Raczkowski and the county’s legal team to come up with a proposed ordinance to amend the ZLDR ordinance to enforce his suggested minimum lot size. Shoemake noted that this change would impact other ZLDR standards, including setbacks and conditional uses, and thus included such changes as part of his motion.
“Basically what this does is being the process of increasing minimum lot sizes,” Shoemake said. “I’m not sure if folks are aware, but, technically, although we don’t see it very often, we’re allowed to be 8.67 dwelling units on an acre in many development areas.”
Shoemake said a resulting ordinance change would impact those places with sewer infrastructure in place by requiring homes be built on .33 acre lots, whereas the minimum lot size for parcels without sewer would be .5 acre.
“I think this is a fair step as we are doing the zoning overhaul to address some of the more extreme dense growth and, again, trying to take those steps forward to address the growth issues I know we hear about over in my area,” he said.
Answering a question from District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson, Shoemake said the June 13 vote merely began the process by which the Planning and Zoning Commission would have to draft an ordinance to bring forward for to council to consider. Shoemake said that would probably not happen until around September. He also said that as he researched the issue, he was surprised to find that the county’s business districts actually allow for the highest density for residential use.
“So if you have an area that is zoned in most of our business areas, it would actually allow you, with no further approval, to put 8.67 houses per acre,” he said. “I don’t think that’s something that a lot of people realize and once I saw that, it sort of jumped out to me, and the lawyer in me said, ‘Well, this is a problem.’ That’s certainly not the spirit of what we intended.”
He said the ultimate result of his motion would not eliminate zoning districts, but just alter the minimum lot size in applicable zoning districts.
District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. asked Shoemake what such an ordinance change would do for people who are already in the process or are already approved to build a home on their property. Shoemake said that until it passes, for anyone applying for or obtaining a building permit, that permit would be valid.
“After it passes — let’s say you owned a home and it burned down and your home would be non-compliant if it’s rebuilt, there is an avenue in our zoning ordinance to allow you to rebuild exactly the way you did before,” Shoemake said, adding that there would be additional paperwork involved, but that it can be done as a non-conforming use.
“That’s what I wanted to make sure of because things do happen to people and I do not want to disrupt people who have already been approved for their build with new rules and regulations,” Tucker said.
“And the absolute intent of this is not that,” Shoemake assured Tucker. “The intent of this is … there are lots of 100-plus acres that are zoned business — which, again, that’s fine … but the old Benjamin Franklin quote is ‘the man’s right to extend his fist ends where another man’s nose begins,’ so we’ve got to be careful about allowing so much density that it overwhelms the rest of the facilities.”
Shoemake’s motion passed unanimously.
District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell then began to speak about his separate motion concerning stormwater, saying that he’s head a lot of complaints recently from developers, private property owners, industry and commercial property owners about the county granting too many permits outside of what is known as MS4 — Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems — defined by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as conveyances including, for example, catch basins, curbs, gutters, ditches, man-made channels, pipes, tunnels, and/or storm drains that discharge into state waters.
“I want to make it clear I’m not expressing any criticisms to any of our staff or administration. They’ve been doing what they think is the right job in enacting these ordinances,” Brazell said. “But Kershaw County should be devoting their resources and their time and their efforts to enforce permits--”
At this point, Vice Chair Jimmy Jones, who was in charge of the meeting in Chairwoman Katie Guinn’s absence, interrupted Brazell and asked him if he was actually making a motion.
“No, this is a dissertation,” Brazell replied.
“No, I can’t have that; I need a motion on the floor, then we can get a second, then we’ll have discussion,” Jones said.
Brazell continued: “…for permits it did not issue, and I believe a better policy--”
Jones interrupted him again, turning into an exchange that was reminiscent of one report in Friday’s C-I from earlier in the meeting concerning American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. However, Brazell then made his formal motion.
“I move that Kershaw County Council direct the administrator to coordinate with the planning and zoning director and legal (team) to draft and submit proposed ordinances amending the stormwater ordinance and ZLDR so the county staff can address stormwater regulations outside of the MS4 on a compliant-based process,” Brazell said.
Jones then told Brazell he was striking his motion and then immediately added that he was “teasing” and asked for a second to Brazell’s motion, which was provided by Tomlinson.
“Don’t get so long-winded,” Jones admonished Brazell.
“That was shorter than his,” Brazell said of Shoemake’s preamble to his motion, and followed up by saying to the audience that he was being “consistently targeted” when he’s “half as winded” as anyone else on council.
A few moments later, council voted unanimously on Brazell’s motion.
Also on June 13, Accommodations Tax (ATAX) Committee Chairwoman Beth Ford made a presentation bringing the committee’s recommendations for ATAX distributions for the 2024 Fiscal Year. Ford emphasized that the recommendations are just that — recommendations for council to consider as it considers the overall budget for the upcoming fiscal year. She said committee members discussed the applications at length before making its recommendations.
Ford said the committee had a little more than $129,000 in ATAX funds to disburse, but made sure to leave a 10% reserve, in this case nearly $13,000.
“(That’s) so that between now and the end of the budget year, if someone comes to you and they have a great project, we always try to give council a little bit of wiggle room for new projects because that’s really what we like to see,” Ford said. “We did have a number of new projects this year. We have a rating system, so we look at all the applications based on how they’ve been filled out, the information that’s been given, if the budget is clear and precise, if they can tell us some demographics, things like that because this money really needs to be about getting people to come into Kershaw County, stay in a hotel, (and) eat in a restaurant. So, we really try to target those events that are over several days.”
Ford also said that the ATAX Committee tries to “err on the side of caution” in giving the money away.
“These nonprofits work very hard on these events to bring people into Kershaw County, and that’s really the point,” she said.
She pointed out that some of the events on the recommendations list are “very well known” while others are brand new and, therefore, were only recommended to receive $500 in ATAX funds.
“Maybe it was a new event that wasn’t quite convincing for us, but we did give them a little bit of seed money. And then we can go back to them and say, ‘We’re giving you this little bit of money; we hope that it does well. Give us some more information next year so we can give you some more money,” Ford said.
The ATAX Committee recommendations are as follows (in at least some cases, awards are being recommended after events took place):
• Carolina Cup Racing Association (Carolina Cup promotions) — $20,000
• Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Irish Fest Camden) — $14,200
• National Steeplechase Museum (advertising campaign) — $2,000
• Southern Campaign 1780 (Battle of Camden Revolutionary War) — $3,500
• Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County (third annual Holiday Market) — $500
• Lugoff Optimist Club (Lights of Lugoff Parade) — $500
• Arts Center of Kershaw County (Be Inspired) — $20,000
• Palmetto Paint Horse Club (horse shows) — $9,910
• Knights Hill Historic Preservation Board (May Day Festival) — $500
• United Way of Kershaw County (2023 Springdale 5K) — $500
• Camden Junior Welfare League (Garden Party Market) — $6,000
• American Legion Post No. 17 (Post baseball) — $500
• Olde English District Tourism Commission (marketing and promotions) — $14,586
• S.C. Equine Association (S.C. Equine Park) — $21,082
• Camden Jaycees (2023 Battle of Camden Barbecue Fest) — $2,500
Jones informed Ford that the recommendations will be sent to the council’s finance committee for review. The committee will then make a recommendation to the full council as it considers third and final reading of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget a week from today, June 27.
In other business council:
• unanimously passed third and final reading of an ordinance amending the council’s zoning map so that an approximately 89-acre parcel of land is rezoned from R-15 residential to RD-2 rural development so that the owners can add a single manufactured home to be used by a family member;
• approved, on a 5-1 vote, with Tucker voting no and Guinn not present, second reading of an ordinance amending the county’s ordinance related to the Kershaw County Planning and Zoning Commission concerning how commissioners are appointed, their terms of office, and how they may be removed for cause by a majority vote of council;
• unanimously approved a resolution approving the Lugoff Fire District’s $1.9 million FY 2024 budget
• unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a contract between the county and Fleetwood Finance Leasing LLC for the financing and acquisition of body camera systems for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.
While there was no formal discussion about the last item among council members, Templar did clarify that the funding mechanism for the nearly $211,000 purchase of 50 body camera systems and six eight-slot docking ports would be coming enterprise funds connected directly to EMS and not the general fund as initially reported to council. With interest, the total cost will be nearly $250,000.